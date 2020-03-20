Man Proposes In Iceland Store After Holiday To Iceland Cancelled Iceland/PA Images

People’s holiday plans are up in the air due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, one gent didn’t let that get in the way of proposing to his girlfriend.

The global situation is ever-changing at the moment, with fresh government measures and advice issued to populations all around the world. COVID-19 is having an effect on almost all aspects of life – especially tourism.

Robert and Patsy had a nice trip to Iceland planned recently. However, like many’s getaways, it was cancelled. However, this wasn’t just any holiday – Robert was planning on capitalising on the beautiful scenery to get down on one knee. Thankfully, he found a similarly frosty alternative.

Robert had been an Iceland store manager throughout the 1980-90s, so it’s unsurprising his romantic brainwave took him to the frozen aisle in Tonbridge, Kent. Of course, she said yes.

Their good news didn’t stop there, though. As a gesture for honouring the company with such an important milestone, Iceland will pay for the couple’s honeymoon in Iceland when it’s safe to travel.

Iceland, the company, is one of several supermarket chains to take extra measures in response to panic-buying amid the virus outbreak. As well as placing limits-per-customer on certain items, the first hour of trading in its branches have been reserved for the elderly and vulnerable (who aren’t in a position to bash elbows for toilet rolls).

At a recent press conference, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said with reference to grocery shopping: ‘Of course, everybody understands why people are buying stuff, we’re all being advised to stay at home if we think we have symptoms. But please be reasonable. Be reasonable in your shopping, be considerate and thoughtful of others as you do it.’

With regards to tourism, airlines are struggling to cope with the surging losses as bookings fall and flights become unfeasible – UK firm Flybe was the first to collapse two weeks ago.

Talking to the BBC, EasyJet Chief Executive Johan Lundgren called for government intervention, saying: ‘European aviation faces a precarious future and it is clear that co-ordinated government backing will be required to ensure the industry survives and is able to continue to operate when the crisis is over.’

The Centre for Aviation echoed these concerns, saying: ‘Coordinated government and industry action is needed – now – if catastrophe is to be avoided. Demand is drying up in ways that are completely unprecedented. Normality is not yet on the horizon.’

Airlines still in operation have been drastically reducing their workforce in line with demand – for example, Virgin Atlantic is set to cut four-fifths of its workforce and ask staff to take eight weeks of unpaid leave.