Man Provides Insane Tutorial On How To See Underwater Without Goggles

@____marcelo/TikTok

We’ve all been there: you’re in the pool with your goggles on, and all of a sudden they start filling up with water, leaving you wondering what the point of them is in the first place.

Well, according to one TikToker, there is actually a better way to see underwater, without needing goggles at all.

Advert 10

Apparently, all you need to get perfect underwater vision that doesn’t leave your eyes stinging for an hour afterwards is your own two hands.

Loading…

Demonstrating the technique, @____marcelo says that by cupping your hands around your eyes to create an ‘airtight’ seal between your hands and your face, it’s possible to create an air bubble around your eyes. There are a few different ways this can be done: one is to make your hands into a straightforward goggle shape, but you can also put them on your forehead, as if you’re trying to see through a window.

According to Marcelo, that air bubble should keep water out of your eyes once you start swimming, and he promises that ‘with enough practice’ the technique can actually help you see underwater as clearly as you can with a regular pair of goggles.

Advert 10

@____marcelo/TikTok

While a lot of Marcelo’s followers claim they can see underwater without goggles with no problems, other have had their minds blown by the hack. ‘He just found a glitch,’ one person commented, while another wrote ’boutta try this in my sink.’

It’s definitely an interesting alternative, and if nothing else at least this method won’t leave you with red circles around your eyes for the rest of the day.