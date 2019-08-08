Man Queuing In Starbucks With Assault Rifle Sparks Safety Debate

SykesCharlie/Twitter

A photo of a man queuing in Starbucks with an assault rifle casually slung over his shoulder has resurfaced, sparking a debate around gun safety and laws.

The photo was reportedly taken in 2013, though it has come to light again in the wake of recent mass shootings in Dayton, Ohio, and El Paso, Texas, which took place within hours of each other, and where 31 people died in total.

Naturally, while the individuals are held to account, a lot of people blame gun laws, and others blame pretty much everything else.

Some countries, New Zealand for example, reform gun laws almost immediately in the wake of a mass shooting.

On the other hand, in America – where 255 mass shootings have been recorded in 2019 alone – any changes to gun control laws are often held up in the Senate. Interesting, or unsurprisingly, according to Business Insider, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has received more than $1,200,000 in donations from the National Rifle Association (NRA).

The House passed HR8, a Bipartisan Background Checks Act, *5 months ago* and the Senate has yet to vote on it. It was one of our 1st major priorities after ending the gov shutdown. You’ve been sitting on it since February giving bogus excuses. Care to explain the people why? https://t.co/l5ZSDyPyWw — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) August 4, 2019

While gun laws may or may not get changed any time soon, political commentator Charlie Sykes raised the question of what members of the public would do when faced with the sight of someone casually carrying an assault rifle in open carry states.

The 2013 photo shared by Sykes is as relevant as ever today. It appears to show a man with an assault rifle slung around his shoulder, as he waits in line at a local Starbucks.

As Sykes said:

Serious question: You walk into a business and see this —> do you 1. Leave

At the time of writing, Sykes’ tweet has had around 26,000 replies, which all vary between the three options.

One person replied:

If I walk into a business and see this. 1. Leave

While another said:

Feel safer. No one is likely to be violent while he is present. As for him being the danger — if a person is not acting strangely, they probably aren’t in fight-or-flight, seconds from homicidal mania. But you should definitely learn the carry laws in your state, too.

Others questioned the gun-carrier’s weapons training, and whether he’s even qualified to carry such a weapon:

If that person had any tactical weapon handling training there is zero chance he would be carrying that rifle in public, let alone in that manner. All firearm and weapon training begins with instilling respect and eradicating this type of clownish behavior.

Others questioned what police might do if they saw something like this:

I wonder what they would do if they saw Blacks, Hispanics, Muslims, LGBTQ walking around like this? pic.twitter.com/txk0vsZebK — Jody Larose 🌊 (@Netmeetme) August 6, 2019

Another said they already felt safe because they, too, were armed:

3. I'm already safe because I'm armed. — Tango Foxtrot (@TFinn82) August 7, 2019

Which sparked another debate, as someone replied:

If you were actually safe would you need to be armed?

And a few more responses:

The FBI sharpshooting instructor I took a class with & the FBI agent in my family suggest giving them a wide berth. "Respect the weapon" is rule #1. This is not respecting the weapon. Also:

1) Stranger

2) Deadly weapon

3) Don't know their skill level Mitigate risk. Leave. — Chris #EnoughIsEnough Griffith (@streetnoodle) August 7, 2019

I would leave. I don't know that man and I do not automatically trust him not to shoot everyone in the place. I am a good guy, and I will not wait around to make sure he is a good guy. That gun belongs at home, locked in a safe. — 🌊❄️🏳️‍🌈Dexter 2.0 (@Texas_Dex) August 7, 2019

Absolutely. That is a weapon of war, and not something or someone I want to be anywhere near. Period. — Jimmy Miller (@Racquettechie) August 7, 2019

I walk up to him and school him on proper weapon safety…how to properly control the weapon – how he plans on sitting down to eat -if perhaps his AR, with a scope that is to large for the effective range of the weapon is all making up for something he is lacking in another area? — NATO989 (@MIUWdeyo989) August 7, 2019

4. Run up behind him yelling, "the tickle monster is going to get you!" — )))David Cross((( (@davidcrosss) August 7, 2019

I'm a bit more selective about that. If they are walking out of a hunting area with a gun in a rucksack, fine. If they are a cop with a gun in a holster, OK. If they are carrying a semi-automatic rifle for no reason, goodbye. — Paul Grimes (@dyqik) August 7, 2019

May I ask is it, the sight of it, or because you're not accustomed to seeing people carry guns? Would it be better if it was concealed and unseen? What makes it different for law enforcement? Where I live, guns are a normal sight and don't cause any unusual feelings for me. — Shane's Hat (@oklumberman) August 7, 2019

While this timeless meme became ever more relatable:

Quietly saying "WTF" before pulling a Homer Simpson. pic.twitter.com/lMhOw32cpL — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) August 7, 2019

The debate continues.

