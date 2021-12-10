Man Raises Thousands So People Don’t Have To Choose Between Heating And Eating Food In Winter

Simon Harris/Alamy

With winter well and truly upon us, many people don’t think twice about looking forward to a hot meal in the evening.

Unfortunately, that is not the case for everyone in Britain, as dad Simon Harris, from Essex, became all too aware of while chatting to people about the sort of items needed at food banks.

Advert 10

Harris realised there was a huge demand for items that did not require cooking or heating, as many food bank users are either forced to choose between obtaining the food and paying for the energy to run the appliances, or have limited access to cooking facilities while living in temporary accommodation.

Pixabay

The 37-year-old, who works as a social media manager and runs the blog Man Behaving Dadly, has already raised just under £4,000 for his local food banks, but he set a new goal of raising £20,000 after ‘increasingly hearing anecdotal evidence from food banks that visitors are requesting ‘no cook’ packs’, in a bid to ‘address both issues’ of heating and eating.

As well as donating to food banks, Harris wants to use the money raised to provide funding for slow cookers and home energy meter ‘top ups’ and ‘bill credits.’ Speaking to UNILAD, he explained it would be ‘dead simple to start lecturing people about the benefits of batch cooking’, but stressed ‘the fact remains that you still need both a freezer and money’ to do so.

Advert 10

Harris continued:

I think that there are too many people on social media who just come up with one-line solutions for this sort of issue without realising that there are so many other factors in play. I want to raise awareness of the fact that there are plenty of free slow cooker recipes online for people to access, as well as those in books by writers such as Jack Monroe, and I also want people to realise that slow cookers are a potential ‘life saver’ for people in temporary accommodation that don’t have access to a kitchen. In all, it would be great if people could just think before they smash their keyboards and ‘rage post’ on something that they have read on Facebook.

Alamy

A GoFundMe page organised by Harris surpassed £5,000 of the £20,000 goal within one month of its creation, with Harris noting at the time that with ‘some half-decent slow cookers costing around £20, that amount could potentially benefit a decent number of families.’

Advert 10

The 37-year-old expressed his belief there is still a ‘huge stigma attached to approaching a food bank’, stressing it would be ‘tragic’ if people avoided getting the help they need due to fears of being judged.

With that in mind, Harris is hoping to raise awareness for ‘how little it can take for a family, a couple or an individual to go from being ‘comfortable’ or ‘OK’ to needing to use a food bank.’

He explained: ‘If society can wrap their heads around this, the knock-on effect will be that people will gradually feel more and more empowered to actually ask for help when things get tough. ‘

Alamy

Advert 10

Though fundraising will go some way towards helping those in need this winter, Harris touched on the more permanent steps that need to be taken to ensure people don’t need to choose between heating and eating in the future.

‘On a government level, something needs to be done about the way that wholesale gas and electricity prices can rise almost instantly and then take seemingly forever to come back down again when wholesale prices move up and down,’ he said.

Harris continued:

The fact that so many energy companies are going to the wall at the moment shows that the system is completely broken, and if anything it proves that on some levels privatisation simply hasn’t worked. Unlike a lot of other privatised industries out there, issues in home energy can have a huge impact upon people’s quality of life, and making sure that people can eat and be warm takes priority over private enterprises trying to milk the system for all it’s worth.

Advert 10

Harris has received support from Essex County Council for his fundraiser to help ensure the money raised is ‘only distributed to local organisations once a number of checks have been made to ensure that the money is used as effectively as possible.’

At the time of writing, the dad is also hoping to get the attention of home energy suppliers to see if they would be willing to ‘match’ the raised amount to help even more families. Though he has not received any confirmation of such pledges yet, it’s clear that Harris’ efforts will go a long way this winter.