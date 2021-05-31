Man Recovers Recording Of Late Mum After Finding Alarm Clock After 23 Years
A man from Hampshire has recovered a recording of his late mother’s voice, after coming across a 23-year-old alarm clock she’d bought him as a young student.
Ed Morrish, 41, who is originally from Leeds but now lives in Hampshire, re-discovered the clock while rooting around in his garage, and found the recording was still intact.
The message on the clock is the only trace Morrish has left of his mother’s voice, and has allowed his two children, aged nine and 11, for the first time to hear their grandmother speak.
The family had reportedly been moving items in the garage when they rediscovered the two-decade-old alarm clock.
Taking to Twitter, Morrish, who works as an audio and comedy producer, tweeted:
When I went to university in 1998, my mother gave me an alarm clock where you could record your own alarm, so I told her to record it.
I’ve just found it, and it still works. She died in 2006, and this is the only recording of her voice that I have.
In the clock recording, Morrish’s late mother Christine can be heard shouting, ‘Get up Edward’, as a prompt for him to get out of bed.
Speaking about the find, Morrish said:
I wasn’t shocked, really; I knew what it was as soon as I dug into the box, so I was just happy it still worked.
Lovely to be reminded of her voice and I laughed of course, because it was such a ridiculous thing for her to record.
After a video of the clock went viral, the clock inventor, a man named Tom Lawton, actually replied to Morrish, stating:
Oh my! This is amazing Ed. This was my first invention, WakeYoo. I’m so moved to hear this and hope you are well.
Morrish said he used the clock throughout his studies at the University of Manchester Institute of Science and Technology. It has since managed to survive two years in central London, eight years in Harrow, and 10 years in his current home in Hampshire.
Morrish said: ‘Nothing scares you awake like your mum. I cannot imagine it lasted past moving in with my now-wife in 2004.’
According to Morrish:
The batteries had done that weird thing where they go all salty, but I took them out, scraped the contacts clean, put in new batteries – and my kids heard my mum’s voice for the first time.
The children were reportedly ‘stunned’ by the recording of their late grandmother’s voice, asking their dad, ‘That’s what she sounded like!?’
Morrish added: ‘It’s going by the side of my bed so when the kids want to wake me up they can get my mum to do it.’
If you have experienced a bereavement and would like to speak with someone in confidence contact Cruse Bereavement Care via their national helpline on 0808 808 1677.
Most Read StoriesMost Read