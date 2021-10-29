Man Refuses To Stop Selling Nazi Outfit And Cites Schools As Example Of Who ‘Might Need It’

For many people in the Jewish community, the Holocaust remains a living memory and also a devastating part of Jewish family history, with many losing family members to this tragedy. Let us not also forget that the Gestapo were also involved in the murder of other minorities such as black people, Roma, gay people and the disabled.

Seeing a Gestapo uniform out in public would certainly cause offence but also a great upset to many, whether Jewish or not. Using a symbol of hate and destruction such as the Gestapo uniform just for fun is at best thoughtless and potentially harmful.