Man Refuses To Stop Selling Nazi Outfit And Cites Schools As Example Of Who ‘Might Need It’
A toy shop owner has refused to back down after facing backlash for selling a Nazi-themed costume in his store, claiming people might want to buy it ‘from a historical point of view’.
Melvin Smedley, who owns the Kids Korner toy and fancy dress shop in Herne Bay, Kent, has faced criticism from the local Jewish community after it was discovered he was stocking a £52.99 ‘Gestapo’ costume, allowing adults to dress up in the uniform of the Nazi secret police.
However the store owner has defended his decision to keep the outfit on sale, claiming not only that there may be valid reasons for someone to wear the costume, but also that he can’t afford to bin it as ‘every penny counts after lockdown’.
‘There will be someone out there that would say they need the outfit from a historical point of view – for example, a school talking about the Holocaust,’ Smedley said. ‘I am open-minded and not racist or sexist or anything like that, and if people come and ask me to get something, I will if I can.’
Stressing that Nazi atrocities committed against Jews in the Holocaust remained a ‘living memory’, Tim Spurrier, chairman of the Thanet and District Reform Synagogue, said that while Halloween costumes often ‘pushed the boundaries’, dressing as an SS officer ‘shows a lack of judgement and sensitivity’.
He said:
For many people in the Jewish community, the Holocaust remains a living memory and also a devastating part of Jewish family history, with many losing family members to this tragedy. Let us not also forget that the Gestapo were also involved in the murder of other minorities such as black people, Roma, gay people and the disabled.
Seeing a Gestapo uniform out in public would certainly cause offence but also a great upset to many, whether Jewish or not. Using a symbol of hate and destruction such as the Gestapo uniform just for fun is at best thoughtless and potentially harmful.
Aware of the community outcry, Smedley said he was willing to ‘talk to people directly’ about the issue, admitting ‘clearly this has upset a specific section of the community’.
However he went on to say that he did not view the Gestapo costume as any more or less offensive than other outfits in his store, saying, ‘I have many costumes that others might not like, for example some people don’t approve of Father Christmas or Halloween.’
‘I understand it might be upsetting, but where do you draw the line because somebody, somewhere will always be offended?’
