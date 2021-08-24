Man Reveals How You Should Actually Wrap Your Towel Around Yourself In Hilarious Video

@bsaremyinitials/TikTok

If you’ve found yourself frustrated at towels that keep coming loose and falling down after repeated efforts to wrap them around your body, then do I have a hack for you…

Well, technically it’s TikToker Brayden Singley who has the hack – I’m just the messenger.

Still, it’s something everyone needs to know as the professional dancer and choreographer has discovered a way to prevent towels from coming loose, meaning you can now spend much longer procrastinating after getting out of the shower without fear of accidentally exposing yourself.

In a video addressing his 56,000 followers, Brayden explained this month that he’d learned he’d been wrapping his towel around himself ‘incorrectly’ for years, saying: ‘I usually take the excess and I tuck it towards myself.’

The TikToker then went on to demonstrate why this method is not secure, imitating the actions of being ‘around the kitchen, doing some dishes, [and] going for a jog’ until the towel loosened and began to fall.

Admittedly, I don’t know how many people are going for a jog in their towels, but I know from experience that tucking the excess of a towel towards yourself doesn’t guarantee towel security.

Check out his video below:

To tackle this issue, Brayden recalled wondering what would happen if he tucked the excess of the towel underneath before rolling it over itself. As it turns out, this proved a much more secure way to wrap the towel, with Brayden demonstrating that he could easily attack a ‘murderer in the shower’ and run away without fear of losing his towel.

The TikToker really drove his point home by doing a loop around his bedroom and leaping over his bed before coming back to the bathroom to boast his towel was ‘still there’.

Brayden’s video has been viewed more than 17 million times since it was first shared on TikTok earlier this month, as well as being spread across other platforms, but it turns out not everyone is as blown away as Brayden was at his discovery.

One person responded to the video to question the fact Brayden did ‘not know this already’, but the TikToker hit back to point out that he was doing everyone a favour in sharing the knowledge because ‘nobody told’ him the fold-over method was possible.

Hear Brayden’s response below:

In a follow-up video, he commented: ‘I didn’t learn it in school, my parents didn’t teach me… So I was all on my own, I was walking around with my towel dropping everywhere, and you had the information and you didn’t share it. So that’s on you.’

Thankfully there were some people out there grateful for Brayden’s hack, with people responding to the clip to describe it as life-changing, while one commenter noted that Brayden just ‘changed the game’ when it comes to towel-wrapping.

Whether Brayden’s discovery comes as news to you or not, here’s hoping your towel will always be secure.