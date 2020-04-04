Man Sends Engagement Ring Into Space To Propose To His Childhood Sweetheart
A man proposed to his childhood sweetheart by sending her engagement ring into space and wowing her with the footage.
Liam Bove, 31, managed to pull off the out of the world proposal over the course of a year, working with the company Sent Into Space to prepare the perfect moment for his girlfriend of 15 years, Becky Dixon.
The 31-year-old, from Biggleswade, Bedfordshire, has loved the cosmos all of his life, with Becky sharing that passion ever since they got together when they were teenagers.
After a year of planning, the Tiffany engagement ring – complete with box – was fired 100,000 feet above the Earth on January 10, with incredible footage showing the box open to the elements in freezing temperatures.
While the ring glistens as the Sun’s rays hit it, the Earth can be seen below the box as it makes its journey throughout space. Upon returning to Earth – i.e. a muddy field in Ashbourne, Derbyshire – both the ring and footage of its journey were sent back to Liam so he could plan his proposal.
More than a month later, on February 29, Liam took primary school teacher Becky, 28, for a walk along their local river before showing her the footage and asking her to marry him. And of course, she said yes!
Although at first, Liam said she was confused as to what the footage was and thought he was doing a bungee jump, she soon realised what he was up to when he got down on one knee. ‘She was absolutely overwhelmed and gobsmacked,’ he explained. ‘Delighted to say the least.’
Liam continued:
Becky is out of this world to me so I hoped the proposal would reflect that. We always say to each other ‘I love you to the far edges of the universe and back’ so I wanted to get the ring as close to that as I could.
I’m really grateful that Sent Into Space could help me fulfil my dream. I wanted it to have beautiful views, nice and calm, and be able to see the stars. I’ve always had a passion for space. I absolutely love it and Becky has grown to share that passion.
Ever since I was young, I’ve looked up to the stars and been amazed by it. It hasn’t stemmed from anywhere, it has just grown as I got older. Becky bought me a telescope for my 30th birthday, so I’ve been trying to take pictures of all the stars and nebulae. It’s really interesting.
Sent Into Space was founded in 2011 by Dr Chris Rose and Dr Alex Baker after they sent a camera to the outer edges of Earth’s atmosphere in December 2010.
Since then, the company has done more than 500 flights, using lighter-than-air gas balloons to travel to the upper stratosphere into Near Space – where you can see the curvature of the Earth, space and the thin blue line of the atmosphere on the horizon.
A spokesperson for the company said:
To propose to his girlfriend in style, Liam asked us to send his engagement ring into space so he could ask her to marry him with an incredible gesture of love.
His efforts paid off and we’re happy we could play a part in the progression of their relationship to its next phase and wish them the best of luck as they move forward into married life.
This is more than just a GoPro on a weather balloon. We build a bespoke launch vehicle for each flight utilising the latest in camera technology and long-range radio and satellite communications.
In total, the flight cost Liam £2,500 (and that’s not even including the cost of the ring) and took two hours and five minutes to complete.
Congratulations to the happy couple!
