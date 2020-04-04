Man Sends Engagement Ring Into Space To Propose To His Childhood Sweetheart

Becky is out of this world to me so I hoped the proposal would reflect that. We always say to each other ‘I love you to the far edges of the universe and back’ so I wanted to get the ring as close to that as I could.

I’m really grateful that Sent Into Space could help me fulfil my dream. I wanted it to have beautiful views, nice and calm, and be able to see the stars. I’ve always had a passion for space. I absolutely love it and Becky has grown to share that passion.

Ever since I was young, I’ve looked up to the stars and been amazed by it. It hasn’t stemmed from anywhere, it has just grown as I got older. Becky bought me a telescope for my 30th birthday, so I’ve been trying to take pictures of all the stars and nebulae. It’s really interesting.