Man Shares Sarcastic Letter Doctor Sent To Parking Officials After Being Denied Disability Rights
After a special constable who lost a lower limb in a vehicle accident was told he ‘didn’t qualify’ for a Blue Badge, his doctor sent a sarcastic note to parking officials.
The ‘legend’ doctor sent council officers the letter after they asked for more proof of his amputee patient’s requirement for a Blue Badge – a government-issued permit that gives people with disabilities parking access closer to facilities.
Ben Perry, a traffic light technician and special constable in Worcestershire, took to Twitter to inform his followers that his request to renew his Blue Badge for his car had been denied. Later on, Perry shared the humorous email his doctor sent to the Worcestershire County Council in response to their rejection.
Sharing the letter, Perry wrote: ‘I’ve recently tried to renew my blue badge but was told I didn’t qualify for one and to supply more evidence of my disability. After an appointment with my doctor, he composed a letter for me… Please can we show some appreciation for this legend.’
The snarky letter reads:
I was most surprised to be asked for a statement of fact regarding Ben’s disability. I can assure you that he has indeed had a traumatic amputation of his right lower leg in a road traffic accident.
This has left him severely debilitated with chronic phantom limb syndrome and perpetual pain in his stump, which on some days allows him to be independently mobile, and other days leaves him unable to walk independently.
The doctor then sarcastically concluded that Perry’s situation was ‘unlikely’ to change ‘unless medical science allows us to regrow a new leg for him’.
Perry has been backed by many people on Twitter who called it a ‘disgrace’ that he had to go to such lengths to establish his disability in the first place.
