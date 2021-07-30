Man Slammed For Stopping Proposal After Mum Interrupts

catdaddan/TikTok

A TikTok user has come under fire from commenters after he called off his planned proposal because his mum apparently told him to.

Self-proclaimed ‘cat dad’ Dan shared a video of his sudden U-turn on TikTok, with footage showing himself and his partner posing together in front of a scenic backdrop while his family watched on.

Advert 10

Had Dan chosen to get down on one knee at that particular moment, the couple no doubt would have had some beautiful pictures to share, but he changed his mind about his plans when his mum started saying ‘no, no’.

@catdaddan/TikTok

Over the clip of Dan and his partner, the TikToker wrote: ‘To the girl I was going to propose to, but my mom put a stop to it.’ In the caption, he added: ‘My dad didn’t know what to do, so he just kept recording’.

It seems Dan’s parents were in on the plan for Dan to pop the question, with his father recording the scene as Dan appeared to reach for a ring which he indicated was in his pocket, but evidently his mother couldn’t let her son go through with the idea.

Advert 10

It’s unclear exactly why Dan’s mother ‘put a stop’ to the engagement, but TikTok users watching the video were critical of the fact Dan chose to go along with her wishes rather than following through with his proposal.

See what happened below:

Advert 10

One person wrote, ‘So you just gonna let your momma decide who you’re gonna be with?’, while another commented: ‘Your MOM put a stop to it? What are you – a child????’

One TikTok user described Dan’s partner as ‘lucky’, writing ‘who wants to marry someone that lets their mom pick out their wife’, but Dan later responded to say that she actually didn’t get ‘too lucky’.

In an update shared a couple of months after his initial video, Dan explained he ‘didn’t propose in that moment for obvious reasons’, but that he did eventually pop the question.

Advert 10

Sharing a picture of himself and his partner stood in front of the same landscape he’d first planned to propose, he said: ‘To commemorate the moment we took our engagement photos on the wall.’

With the proposal done and dusted, Dan and his fiancée will no doubt now be planning their wedding – provided Dan’s mum doesn’t get in the way of that, too.