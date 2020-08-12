Man Smashes £215,000 Lamborghini Into Wall After Borrowing It From Friend Huelva24.com/niusdiario

For many, it’s the ultimate dream to own a supercar. However, when a man let his friend borrow his £215,000 Lamborghini, little did he know he was kissing it goodbye.

Eye-watering photos and footage have emerged online of the aftermath of a breathtaking crash in Spain, with a bright green Lamborghini Huracan Performante lodged into the wall of an electricity substation in Huelva, in the south-west of the country.

According to local news reports, the occupants of the vehicle made a run for it after smashing into the wall. Unfortunately for them, police managed to track them down at a nearby hospital.

In later footage, the Huracan Performante can be seen being pulled out from the rubble of the wall, with its front end looking like a crumpled packet of crisps.

When police later quizzed the driver about the crash, he explained that his friend – poor guy – lent him the vehicle, leading to the collision just before 7am on Sunday, August 9, as reported by Huelva24.com.

The driver of the vehicle, who hasn’t been named, is now under investigation for reckless driving, after allegedly speeding in the Lamborghini and causing himself to lose control of the car, causing the crash into the wall.

Police found the driver and passenger as they were receiving treatement at Huelva’s Juan Ramon Jimenez Hospital. As per local reports, the pair had minor injuries – which is lucky, considering the extent of the damage to the vehicle.

An official police statement regarding the incident has yet to be released, so it’s unclear at the time of writing whether the driver was breathalysed upon discovery by officers.

While the driver was injured and the car was wrecked, others in the surrounding area were also affected by the crash. Local residents told news outlets that firefighters attending the scene at the power station had to cut electricity to homes in the neighbourhood. It was later restored, as per the MailOnline.

The Huracan Performante is an absolute beast of a car, with a thunderous top speed of nearly 202mph. In just 2.9 seconds, it can reach 62mph.

The owner of the vehicle, alongside the driver and passenger who fled from the car, are expected to make an official statement regarding the incident in the coming days.

If you ever have a Lamborghini and your best friend asks to take it for a spin, maybe make sure they don’t drive like Dick Dastardly before handing them the keys.