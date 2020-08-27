Man Spends £6k Having Ears Removed So He Can Look Like Skull Media Drum World

A man from Germany has spent £6,000 on extreme body modifications in a bid to completely change his appearance.

Sandro, who is aptly known as Mr Skull Face on his social media accounts, has even had his ears removed, so that his head will resemble a skull, and keeps them in a jar.

And, the 39-year-old is nowhere near finished when it comes to making extreme changes to his body, as he now plans to have the tip of his nose removed and his eyeballs tattooed.

Unsurprisingly, Sandros has faced some criticism from people who couldn’t quite understand his need to constantly change his body, cruelly labelling him ‘disturbed’ and ‘sick’.

He said:

Friends have tried to talk me out of the modifications, especially when it came to cutting off my ears, but I’m just a person who likes to go his own way. If people stare I really don’t care. If someone says something like ‘you are a sick old man’ then I will answer with ‘thank you for the compliment’.

Sandros’ obsession with body modification began in 2007, when he saw someone who’d had spikes embedded into their head. In the subsequent 13 years he’s taken it to the extreme, undergoing 17 different modifications, including tongue-splitting surgery and a contactless payment chip embedded in his wrist.

In addition to the removal of his ears, he’s even undergone operations to insert implants in his forehead, forearm and hand.

Although he admits his appearance has made it difficult for him to find a job, and even a relationship, Sandros said it has ‘strengthened [his] self-confidence above all.’ Luckily, if anyone tries to make negative comments about the way he looks, they go ‘in one side and out the other.’

While Sandros is keen for everyone to explore and express their individuality through body modification, he does urge them to make careful decisions and ensure they’re making the changes for the right reasons. There’s no reason to rush the decision, he said.

‘If you’re a beginner, do long and thorough research, think carefully about everything and take your time,’ Sandros explained.

‘Above all, never do something just because you want to be more blatant or cool with it; it has to come from the heart and be for yourself.’

It’s certainly not for everyone, but you can’t knock his confidence, that’s for sure.