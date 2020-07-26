Man Spotted Having Picnic In Park At Top Of Giant 60ft Tree
For the last few months, we’ve all been trying to adjust to the ‘new normal’, which means no hugging loved ones (except those you live with), and learning to keep a safe distance in any social scenarios.
But, when a group of friends were catching up in a Park in Bath on Wednesday, July 22, they were gob smacked to see the lengths some people were willing to go to in a bid to socially distance.
Dai Barrow and his mates looked up to see a person precariously perched on top of a massive tree in Royal Victoria Park, with just a thin branch for back support.
Check it out here:
Barrow, who hails from Bath, was left understandably baffled as to how the person had managed to get to the top of the tree, which he estimated to be between 50 and 60 foot-tall.
Sharing a video of the percher on Facebook, he described it as ‘social distancing at its best.’
Barrow reckons the person was even enjoying a picnic from the great height, while using binoculars to take in the sights around him.
Asking the question on everyone’s lips, Barrow added:
How did he get up there? I think he has binoculars too. Social distancing at its best.
Just having a little picnic at the top of the tree. What a lad.
What a lad, indeed.
Several days after his unusual discovery, Barrow still couldn’t believe the bizarre sight he had witnessed in the park.
He told Somerset Live:
I couldn’t quite tell what he was doing. He kept moving something to his face, maybe a drink, maybe binoculars?
I couldn’t really make it out. I would guess he was 50-60ft off the ground.
Barrow added:
I have no idea how he got up there. None of us saw him get up there and we didn’t stick around to see him come down.
It seemed as if he was there alone as no-one else was waiting for him at the bottom.
It’s certainly not for the faint-hearted, but at least he was adhering to the two-metre rule. Sadly, he was just that bit too far away to tell if he had a mask on, too.
