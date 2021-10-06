Man Sues Psychic Who ‘Promised To Remove Curse From Ex-Girlfriend’

Alamy

A California man has filed a lawsuit against a psychic who allegedly claimed she’d remove a curse from his ex-girlfriend, but evidently failed.

According to Mauro Restrepo, he left his meeting with Sophia Adams relatively hopeful. The psychic promised she’d be able to remove a curse placed on his marriage by his ex, who’d allegedly employed the services of a witch.

Adams told Restrepo he and his family would be ‘unhappy and in danger’ if something wasn’t done to remedy the curse, he said. IT seems he’s still stuck with the curse, however, and now he’s looking for compensation.

According to a fraud suit filed with the Torrance Superior Court, Restrepo is seeking $25,000 in damages for negligence, civil conspiracy and both intentional and negligent infliction of emotional distress, among other allegations, BBC News reports.

Adams reportedly told Restrepo she’d be able to save his marriage by exorcising the spell to the tune of $5,100. He found Adams after searching online for nearby psychics; Adams describes herself as a ‘psychic love specialist’ and ‘Ph.D Life Coach’ – the latter made Restrepo ‘more confident that he was speaking with a professional that could help him’.

Adams allegedly read Restrepo’s tarot cards during their session, later telling him his ex’s witch had put ‘mala suerte’ (bad luck) him, which would eventually ruin his life.

Restrepo was convinced enough to pay an initial deposit of $1,000, only for Adams to ‘not in any way help’ his marriage, leaving him struggling with anxiety over the ordeal. Adams’ husband, daughter and landlords are included as defendants.