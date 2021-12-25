Man Suggests He Should ‘Have Two Birthdays’ After Being Born On Christmas Day

Alamy/Wikipedia

Your birthday is the one day of year when, by law, everyone has to make a big fuss of you, heading to your favourite pub or restaurant and treating you to all the cake your heart could desire.

My own birthday falls in late January, and always feels like a welcome burst of celebration in what is arguably the dreariest and most depressing of months, even if I would like to chuck away a few candles in recent years.

However, there is one date in the calendar when you know the marking of your own birth will be massively overshadowed by tinsel and fairy lights, leaving no room whatsoever for balloons and pastel-coloured banners: the birthday of Jesus Christ himself.

The thought of squeezing your birthday in on Christmas day, blowing your candles out in-between games of Articulate and the Corrie special, sounds stressful and fun in equal measures. Kind of like squeezing two already overly packed days into one.

For Manchester-based Mitchell Thomas – who was ‘unfortunate enough to have been born 25th December 1992’, sharing his birthday with God’s son definitely has its challenges.

‘Growing up with a Christmas Birthday was tough, organising birthday parties was hard to fit around everyone else’s schedule and arranging a birthday night out is tough to this day’, SEO specialist Mitchell recalled. ‘As my friends have gotten older, had children or got married it seems to be getting even tougher’.

Back at school, a Christmas birthday was already proving tricky, Mitchell explained, as his classmates with birthdays dotted throughout the rest of the year would ‘get the latest toys or other gifts before you for their birthday’.

Thankfully, Mitchell always gets two sets of presents which he rightly believes is ‘definitely well deserved given the time you have to wait’.

Mitchell has also – so far – been lucky in that nobody has ever forgotten his birthday, which he attributes to ‘the 25th December being a significant day for all’.

He added:

I also like to remind everyone about my birthday at any given opportunity that Christmas is mentioned in conversation!

For Mitchell, the best part of having a Christmas birthday has to be ‘your family and everyone is always together for it’, remarking, ‘everyone is also in high spirits which makes for a really enjoyable birthday too’.

However, Mitchell admits that, on the downside, having your big day on the ultimate big day ‘can take the limelight off you’, acknowledging ‘I know when I have children the day will be less and less about me!’

When considering whether he’s overall happy with having a Christmas birthday, Mitchell revealed that he’s ’50/50 on this one’:

I love the time of year and I love how everyone is in such high spirits. However it isn’t a day just for you, maybe I should be like the Queen and have two birthdays.

The only other comparably inconvenient birthday has to be New Year’s Day, a time when everyone is nursing their hangovers while vowing to drink nothing but spinach smoothies for the foreseeable.

Faye Dickinson, a 28-year-old influencer and content creator from London, admits that having her birthday on January 1 sucks, telling UNILAD:

1st January is exactly a week after Christmas. As such, everyone is tired of parties and spending time with families etc which means people generally just want to be a bit anti-social and focus on healthy eating or exercise for the first week of January. Nobody has any money as they’re all skint from buying Christmas presents.

Interestingly, Christmas babies are quite rare, making this a very special birthday to celebrate whether or not you were born in a stable.

Approximately 30% to 40% fewer babies are born December 25 than they are on the peak day of the year, with the top ten days to have a baby in the US all falling in September. Meanwhile, September 26 is the most popular birthday in England and Wales as per a report in The Conversation.

One reason why so few babies are born on Christmas day, according to this article, is because doctors practically never schedule caesarean births, which account for one in three US births, for public holidays or weekends.

Even when it comes to vaginal births, inductions – which help control the time of a baby’s birth – usually won’t be scheduled on days when doctors have plans to celebrate the festive season with loved ones.

Merry Christmas, and a very happy birthday to all those currently juggling both!