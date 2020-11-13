Man Survives Being Crushed By 8,000-Pound Boulder During Charity Hike

azfamily powered by 3TV & CBS5AZ/YouTube

A man from Phoenix has survived being crushed by a 8,000-pound boulder during a charity hike with his daughter.

Dream City Church Senior Pastor Luke Barnett had been hiking with his 20-year-old daughter Annalee Barnett on the Arizona Trail, in a 800-mile hike known as Adventure Your Life.

Advert 10

The hike was intended to raise funds for the Colorado City Dream Center, a facility which helps those living in Arizona and Utah who have ‘a generational history of human trafficking and exploitation under the guise of religion’. However, things soon took a shocking turn.

You can watch what happened here:

Their journey began on September 27, with the pair planning to complete the hike in 40 days by walking 20 miles every single day.

Advert 10

However, 500 miles into their adventure, disaster struck when a huge boulder became dislodged and began hurtling towards them. Pastor Luke was able to push Annalee out of the way, a split-second before it crushed him.

Speaking with CBS affiliate KPHO/KTVK, Luke said:

We called the whole campaign Adventure Your Life, but it turned into being, really, the miracle of our life that we’re even alive today.

Luke ended up breaking his forearm, three of his ribs, his femur and his hip. Fortunately, resourceful Annalee was on hand to stabilise her father using her first aid skills, before calling the emergency services on a satellite phone.

Advert 10

Pastor Luke azfamily/3TV & CBS5AZ

A team of first responders arrived at the scene via helicopter, airlifting Luke to a hospital where his injuries were treated. However, even though he had been badly hurt, Luke was still mindful of the purpose of the hike, and insisted that Annalee continue without him.

He said:

I remember saying to her right before the chopper picked me up, ‘This hike has to go on’. We can’t stop. You’re going to have to finish this thing all by yourself.

Advert 10

Remarkably, Annalee persevered and, after finding herself a new hiking partner, continued with the journey and is now expected to finish on Saturday, November 14.

Determined Annalee has also managed to raise hundreds of thousands of dollars for the Colorado City Dream Center, with the money going towards helping those who’ve suffered because of human trafficking and exploitation.

You can find out more about this cause, and make a donation of your own, via the Adventure Your Life website.