Man Transforms Staircase Into Wine Cellar Holding 156 Bottles

Wine cellar staircase

An Australian builder has left wine buffs smacking their lips with his unique and imaginative take on a wine cellar built into a staircase.

Murray Berrill, of Bendigo, Victoria, has completely transformed a simple staircase into a beautiful wine storage unit capable of holding 156 bottles of wine.

Amazingly, the boozy work of art only took a week and a half to complete, with neat drawers slotted smoothly into the wooden steps. It’s an absolute masterpiece which certainly puts any of my half-finished, bored-at-home craft projects to shame.

Wine cellar staircase Murray Berrill Constructions/Facebook

The total price of this unusual staircase has been estimated at $5,000, with the cellar hailed as a perfect way to make use of ‘dead space’. Of course, it’s absolutely not advised that you sample the wares of this cellar while attempting to climb the stairs.

58-year-old Murray, who owns independent business Murray Berrill Constructions, had never before built a staircase quite like this one. He’d been keen to try out something completely new when life poured him a glass of inspiration.

Creative Murray told the Daily Mail Australia:

I hate dead space when renovating a house, as you’re essentially paying for nothing. So we thought of putting the wine in drawers in the staircase rather than behind it.

He added:

The drawers are a wide width and are very strong – we spent around $500 at Bunnings just on the drawers alone. We had to work out how all the bottles were going to fit and make sure the entire design was strong enough.

Wine cellar staircase Murray Berrill Constructions/Facebook

The clever staircase is said to be well insulated, with a nifty built-in thermometer which keeps track of the temperature in the summer months. Murray has also revealed that they’re now considering fitting an additional small unit to keep the bottles chilled.

After Murray shared pictures of his work over Facebook, the concept was greeted with great enthusiasm by those with a penchant for grapes, with many praising Murray’s ‘amazing, beautiful craftsmanship’.

One person swooned, ‘Omg it’s the stairway to heaven!’ while another said, ‘I’ll drink to that idea! Very clever!’

A third person cheered:

Impressive work you are obviously a very skilled tradesman. More than one headache in there.

Wine cellar staircase Murray Berrill Constructions/Facebook

The staircase has since gone viral, with the original post having been the subject of great envy across various Facebook groups.

What a truly gorgeous and creative idea. Now, if anyone has $5,000 they could lend me, that would be marvellous….