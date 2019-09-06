Man Unbelievably Catches Phone Dropped By Another Person On Rollercoaster

sirsammy15/YouTube

There are few everyday sounds more sickening than the crunch of your phone as it slides from your grasp and thwacks grimly against the pavement.

I can only imagine the nauseating sensation of feeling your phone slipping from your pocket while plunging down the slope of a rollercoaster, all the while wondering why the hell you didn’t cough up a bit more for insurance.

Luckily for one such rollercoaster rider in Spain, there was an incredibly talented individual on board, in possession of the sort of lightning quick responses Jackie Chan would be envious of.

Dashcam footage captured on-board PortAventura Park’s Shambhala rollercoaster shows a rider deftly catching a phone as it tumbled from the skies.

As someone who endures scary rides by squeezing my eyes tightly shut and screeching like a bat, I must say I’ve been left absolutely bowled over by this bloke’s supernaturally good hand-eye-coordination.

Seemingly unperturbed by the speed and height he was travelling at, the accidental hero can be seen reaching across his companion to grab the falling iPhone X.

The triumph on his face as he celebrates his magnificent save is completely well-deserved, and I honestly have watched the following vid about thirty times to try and figure out exactly how he managed it.

You can watch the jaw dropping footage for yourself below:

The man – who goes by the YouTube user name sirsammy 15 – shared the video via his YouTube channel, giving the following account of the magnificent save:

I caught a strangers phone in mid air on a roller coaster! I was in Spain at Port Aventura on Shambhala ride and saw the person a few rows ahead drop their IPhone X. Long story short I caught it. This roller coaster is moving at over 130kms…was once Europe’s tallest and fastest coaster.. only recently beaten.

The vid quickly went viral, and has been viewed over one million times at the time of writing. People have described the footage as ‘the day a legend was born’, noting how nobody would have believed the tale had it not been caught on camera.

One person applauded:

You look so very proud. Multiple mid roller coaster high-fives.

Another proclaimed:

In all my years on the internet this is probably the coolest shit I’ve ever seen.

If PortAventura Park doesn’t immediately erect a statue to commemorate this momentous occasion, I will be sorely disappointed….

