Man Uses Frozen Jeans To ‘Dibs’ Parking Spots

by : Daniel Richardson on : 11 Feb 2021 12:19
Man Uses Frozen Jeans To 'Dibs' Parking SpotsCBS Chicago

There are many ways to reserve a parking spot, but one man has combined his clothes with freezing weather to ensure that he can get the best space for his car. 

In the winter weather, there is nothing worse than having to walk a long distance to your car, but tour guide and author Adam Selzer has a unique solution – as long as if you have clothes to spare.

He has started freezing trousers so he could call ‘dibs’ on parking spots, and it seems to be an effective way of reserving a spot.

Check out the report on Selzer and his idea below: 

Originally, Selzer simply made some street art that made the trousers look like they were floating in the cityscape. However, people began asking about using it as parking ‘dibs’ and so Selzer showcased how the frozen trousers could be used. The tour guide also told others how to make the trousers stand up in the cold, and he has seemingly kickstarted a seasonal trend.

In a tweet, Selzer explained how the standing trousers could be made:

Polar vortex fun: pants with nobody inside them! Soak a pair, put outside. In about 20 minutes you can form them to shape, and in another 20 they’re solid.

Selzer also showed people how to freeze t-shirts and create a floating wardrobe in the street. That would definitely help reserve the spot if people aren’t taking notice of the frozen trousers.

Selzer told people that he was trying something new as he completed a look for an invisible person by adding a t-shirt. The result was pretty cool, although the process did leave a Simpsons t-shirt that will need plenty of drying.

The tour guide and author has claimed that this fun viral activity was part of an effort to keep things ‘interesting’.

Other people have now begun experimenting with freezing their clothes, and it’s not always to reserve a parking spot. The results are just impressive, even if they do lack the originality of Selzer’s application.

It will be interesting to see if more people who are keen to keep their spots will still start using this method. At the moment, it seems pretty effective, but if the trousers become more commonly seen, they may become more frequently ignored.

Daniel Richardson

After graduating from university, Dan went on to work with a variety of tech startups and media outlets. Through working with the likes of Game Rant, The Hook and What Culture, Dan pursued his interests in technology. The skills he picked up along the way are now being utilised with UNILAD.

