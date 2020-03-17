Man Visits Wife On 67th Wedding Anniversary From Outside Care Home Window

A man from Connecticut found a heartwarming way to celebrate his 67th wedding anniversary amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Bob and Nancy Shellard were forced to spend their March 14 anniversary apart for the first time in nearly 70 years.

Usually, Bob visits Nancy at her nursing home, but while the COVID-19 outbreak continues to grow, visits are restricted in a bid to protect vulnerable residents from contracting the virus.

But, Bob didn’t want to stop that from getting in the way of true love, so on Saturday, he turned up outside his wife’s facility with balloons and a huge placard that said: ‘I’ve loved you for 67 years and still do. Happy Anniversary.’

The adorable gesture was met with Nancy waving and blowing kisses from her second story window toward Bob.

Speaking to NECN, Bob said:

It makes me feel bad because I want her down with me, and I know she can’t be. I wouldn’t want anybody else. I don’t think she could put up with anybody else besides me.

Laura, one of Bob and Nancy’s three children, revealed that she and her siblings see their parents as ‘an inspiration’.

She said:

I can only hope that I have half as much as what they have shared over the years.

Bob and Nancy’s separation comes after Connecticut governor Ned Lamont stepped up his response to coronavirus by joining New York and New Jersey in closing restaurants and cinemas and limiting public gatherings to fewer than 50 people.

Limits on nursing home visits deemed to be ‘non-essential’ were also put in place, in a bid to protect elderly residents who are more at risk from catching the virus.

Those over the age of 65 are at greater risk of developing severe symptoms should they become infected, and those showing even the mildest coughs have been advised to stay away from their elderly relatives.

While these are trying times for people all over the world, Bob and Nancy are proof that love can still stand strong against adversity.