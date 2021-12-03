unilad
Man Walks From London To Birmingham ‘For A Laugh’ And People Are Confused

by : Emily Brown on : 03 Dec 2021 16:50
Man Walks From London To Birmingham 'For A Laugh' And People Are ConfusedDavid P. McEntee/YouTube

Walkers were left suitably ‘astonished’ after a man revealed he was walking from London to Birmingham ‘for a laugh’.

While it’s easy to complain about their prices, timetables and punctuality, there are always public transport options to be taken around England.

If you find yourself without a car, there’s usually some way of being able to avoid walking from one place to another, especially if those places involve major cities.

David McEntee on canal walk (David P. McEntee/YouTube)David P. McEntee/YouTube

However, the availability of transport proved irrelevant to hiking enthusiast David McEntee, who decided to dismiss trains and buses in favour of walking from London to Birmingham.

The 23-year-old documented his travels on YouTube, and has explained that he took on the seven-day challenge not only because he wanted to have ‘a laugh’, but also because he wanted to ‘realise a childhood dream’.

The journey began at Grand Union Canal in Little Venice, London, and followed the canal 137 miles up to the Midlands.

During his travels, McEntee passed people who would ask him where he was walking to, only to be left baffled when he responded: ‘Birmingham!’

Per MyLondon, the 23-year-old said he would ‘laugh at their astonished reactions’ before they questioned: ‘That’s a few hundred miles away isn’t it?’

The distance did little to dissuade McEntee, though, as he explained: ‘Ever since I was a child I was fascinated by the Canal. I decided I would walk the WHOLE ROUTE from end to end. I did it to satisfy that childhood wonder for the canal, I did it to get to know an area that I perceive to be in my back garden – and I did it to satisfy my cravings for an adventure!’

McEntee described there being a ‘real sense of community along the canal’, with so many of the people he came across being ‘pleasant and smiling’. To help break up his lengthy walk, McEntee would spend the night in BnBs along the way.

Emily Brown

Emily Brown first began delivering important news stories aged just 13, when she launched her career with a paper round. She graduated with a BA Hons in English Language in the Media from Lancaster University and went on to contribute to The Sunday Times Travel Magazine and Student Problems before becoming Senior Journalist at UNILAD, where she works on breaking news, trending stories and longer form features.

