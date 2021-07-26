Man Washes Up Ashore After Attempting ‘Bubble’ Run From Florida To Bermuda

Flagler County Sheriff's Office

A Florida man recently tried to run to Bermuda across the water in a bubble. Unfortunately, he ended up being washed ashore.

Reza Baluchi is an ultramarathon runner with a very clear goal: trekking along the coast of the Sunshine State in a giant floating vessel all the way from Miami to Bermuda, a journey of more than 1,000 miles.

He’s made several attempts over the years, to no avail: in 2014, he was rescued from his bubble near St. Augustine; and in 2016, he had to be recovered off the coast of Jupiter. He’s back (on the beach) again, but Baluchi has no plans to give up anytime soon.

The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office was informed of a rather strange vessel washing up on the shore on Saturday morning, July 24. It turned out to be Baluchi in his big bubble, Fox 35 reports.

Despite another mild hiccup in his journey, Baluchi remains steadfast. ‘I will show people anything you want to do, do it. Don’t listen to anyone. Chase your dreams… I’ll never give up my dream. They stop me four or five times but I never give up,’ he told the outlet.

‘My goal is to not only raise money for homeless people, raise money for the Coast Guard, raise money for the police department, raise money for the fire department. They are in public service, they do it for safety and they help other people,’ he added.

Gina Laspina has been helping Baluchi with his goal for years, making sure he’s safe on his journey with a GPS tracking device. ‘He’s a survivalist, he can survive anywhere for days and weeks. He’s got food, he’s got water, he’s got everything he needs to keep him safe,’ she said.

The US Coast Guard originally warned him his trip would be in violation of regulations and he could end up in prison for seven years, or facing a $40,000 fine. While it appeared to stop him in his tracks for a while, he eventually starting planning another voyage and ‘no amount of common sense was going to change his mind,’ a Coast Guard captain said.

Baluchi’s partner Lynn tried to ‘talk him out of it for quite a while… because obviously, it’s extremely dangerous,’ she told Vice. ‘I really didn’t know if he was gonna come home alive or not.’

It’s currently unclear when Baluchi plans on getting back in the bubble and continuing his trip to Bermuda.