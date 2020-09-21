Man Who Broke His Back In Snowboarding Accident Becomes Extreme Wheelchair Skater

I train at the skatepark three-four times a week, but it’s more than just skating. The other days I’m doing some type of body conditioning such as weight training or cardio.

When I’m at a skatepark, everyone stops and stares in amazement of what they are watching. It makes me really nervous but I’ve accepted it and they are right to stare, it’s pretty crazy.

You don’t skate and not get hurt, it’s just part of it. In my chair, I have broken my wrist, my finger, and also blew apart my fingertip and had to get it stitched back together.