Man Who Displayed KKK Flag Next To Black Family’s Home Will Not Be Charged

A man who displayed a Ku Klux Klan flag from a window across from a Black woman’s home will not be charged as his harmful actions are not classed as unlawful by state law.

JeDonna Dinges, 57, filed a complaint about her neighbour after he displayed the racist flag in his window directly across the street from her home.

The incident occurred two weeks ago in Michigan, US, and while the flag is undeniably hurtful, Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy stated that ‘horrible conduct’ is not a crime.

As per MailOnline, ethnic intimidation charges require physical contact, property damage or threats of such activity.

In light of being unable to charge the man, Worthy has called on Michigan Legislature to revise the laws surrounding ethnic intimidation. She said, ‘I strongly encourage the Michigan Legislature to look, revise and create laws to protect citizens from this kind of horrible conduct.’

While the man was not able to be charged, Worthy – a Black woman herself – described his actions as ‘unacceptable’, The Guardian reports.

She explained:

There is absolutely no question that what happened to Ms Dinges was despicable, traumatizing and completely unacceptable. But, very unfortunately in my view, not a crime. The KKK flag, while intending to be visible to Ms Dinges, was hanging inside of her neighbour’s house.

Dinges said she understood the prosecutor’s position but emphasised that she hopes lawmakers are listening.

JeDonna Dinges/Facebook

The flag has since been removed from the man’s window and, while it’s argued that it was placed their maliciously, the girlfriend of the man claims they put it up because they were unable to afford a curtain so used the flag instead.

However, Dinges, a Grosse Pointe Park resident, has argued that ‘the average person would not own a klan flag’, something she describes as ‘a true symbol of hatred’.

The City of Grosse Pointe Park issued a statement condemning the incident. It read, ‘We are committed to ensuring the safety and security of all residents of this community and we take every matter brought before our department seriously. Intolerance, hate, and ignorance have no home in the Park. Threats, either real or perceived, will not be tolerated.’

In the wake of the ordeal, Dinges’ neighbours have shown their support for the 57-year-old with hundreds of people turning out of a rally on February 21.