Man Who Led Investigation Into 'UFO Crash' Found Indestructible Debris Not Made By Humans' History Channel

A US Air Force intelligence officer who led the investigation into a reported UFO crash in 1947 determined that the debris was ‘not made by human hands’, according to his journal.

More than 60 years after the incident, Jesse Marcel Jr’s journal is set to be revealed during a three-part series on the History Channel, called Roswell: The First Witness.

Advert 10

Before his death in 2013, Marcel had appeared on a number of TV shows, documentaries and radio shows to talk about his experience. Marcel was the first officer to investigate a wreckage in New Mexico in July 1947, where he believed he saw debris that was not man-made.

US Military

On July 8, 1947, Roswell Daily Record reported: ‘The intelligence office of the 509th Bombardment Group at Roswell Army Air Field announced at noon today, that the field has come into the possession of a Flying Saucer.’

Shortly after the wreck made headlines, the US Air Force shut down any claims of a UFO crash, stating that the debris was from a weather balloon invented by Columbia University in New York.

Advert 10

Marcel’s grandchildren, Jesse Marcel III and John Marcel told the MailOnline their grandfather had completed training in weather balloons and it was ‘preposterous’ to suggest that he wouldn’t be able to identify one.

‘He had examined the debris in the field and determined it was not made by human hands,’ Jesse said.

Roswell Daily Record

According to the grandchildren, upon arriving at the scene, Marcel pulled a lighter from his pocket in an attempt to melt the metal debris, but was unsuccessful.

Advert 10

The debris from the crash was then collected and brought to the Roswell base. Marcel reportedly attempting to drill the material, but the blades broke on impact.

They said their grandfather had described the pieces as ‘light, but strong’.

‘He said there were glass fibers and fiber optics that may have been from the computers on the ship,’ John said.

UFO Pixabay

Advert 10

Marcel’s wife, Linda, told The Guardian: ‘He was credible. He wasn’t lying. He never embellished, only told what he saw. They were told to keep it quiet and they did for years and years and years.’

Marcel’s claims will be investigated in the new show by a former CIA operative, Ben Smith.

Smith, who has also seen Marcel’s journal, said it shows a change in Marcel’s mental state. ‘There are breaks in the journal that are not clear, but it could be a secret code,’ he said.

Speaking of the 1947 wreckage, Smith said he is not convinced it was a balloon, but he hasn’t made a firm decision yet.

Advert 10

‘He was an intelligent, capable officer who knew the value and importance of secrets. Why did he make statements and hold onto them for so long?’ Smith said of Marcel.