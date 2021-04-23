Man Who Worried About Work As He Had Heart Attack Vows To Change Life In Touching Post

Jonathon Frostick/LinkedIn/Instagram

As he had a heart attack, a British man’s first thought was how much it’d affect work. In a touching post, he’s vowed to change that mindset.

If you ask anyone who’s fallen ill on a work day, many will tell you they were concerned about having to let their boss know they were going to be off, or how it’d impact the day for other staff members. Time and time again, we place work above all else.

Advert 10

Jonathan Frostick, the regulatory programme manager for HSBC in London, recently had a heart attack, which made him re-evaluate his priorities in life.

In post on LinkedIn that subsequently went viral, amassing nearly 250,000 reactions and more than 12,000 comments, Frostick explained he’d had a heart attack. ‘It was pretty standard up to 4pm. Morning coffee, a trip to the local country park, a shopping trip and late lunch,’ he wrote.

He continued: ‘I sat down at my desk at 4pm to prep for this weeks work. And then I couldn’t really breathe. My chest felt constrained, I had what I can only describe as surges in my left arm, my neck, my ears were popping.’

Advert 10

At this point, Frostick wrote how he didn’t see ‘a flash of light’ or his life ‘race through his mind’. Instead, work immediately came to mind.

Jonathan Frostick/LinkedIn

He explained: ‘Instead I had: f*ck I needed to meet with my manager tomorrow, this isn’t convenient; how do I secure the funding for X (work stuff); sh*t I haven’t updated my will; I hope my wife doesn’t find me dead.’

The ordeal encouraged Frostick to revise how he’s living his life, with the top two items on the agenda being: not spending all day on Zoom calls anymore; and restructuring his approach to work.

Advert 10

His list of changes added: ‘I’m really not going to be putting up with any sh*t at work ever again – life literally is too short; I’m losing 15kg; I want every day to count for something at work else I’m changing my role; I want to spend more time with my family; and that, so far, is what near death has taught me.’

Among the responses, one user wrote: ‘Sometimes life throws us a curve ball to put us back on the right track and remind us of what is truly important in life.’

HSBC spokesperson Heidi Ashley told Bloomberg: ‘We all wish Jonathan a full and speedy recovery. The response to this topic shows how much this is on people’s minds and we are encouraging everyone to make their health and wellbeing a top priority.’

Advert 10