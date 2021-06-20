Man With 40kg Kidneys To Undergo Surgery

wisdomdacosta

A man is set to undergo surgery to remove both his kidneys, after a rare disease left them weighing the size of a 12-year-old.

Warren Higgs, from Windsor, has suffered multiple strokes and a brain aneurysm as a result of polycystic kidney disease (PKD,) which caused his kidneys to grow to an estimated size of 40 kilograms each – more than five times the weight of the current world record largest kidney.

Now, in less than a month’s time, he’s set to undergo a major operation to remove the kidneys, as he seeks to ‘get back to having some kind of life.’

Wisdom da Costa

PKD causes cysts to grow on the organs, and while Higgs says his kidney function has not been affected, the disease has caused them to swell up to a size so big that they have begun crushing other organs, including his lungs, making it difficult for him to breathe.

‘They’re crushing my lungs, crushing my stomach, and I know they’ve just done a recent scan and they’re crushing my heart now,’ he told BBC News.

‘It’s horrible because I can’t move. I can’t breathe. You just cant do anything.’

Higgs used to be a fit and active man, and often participated in triathlons, but says that the condition ‘slowly robs you of your life.’

He’s described the surgery as ‘really risky,’ adding that if all goes well he’ll still require dialysis and between three and four subsequent operations. Taxi firm Windsor Cars and local charity Driven Forward have set up a GoFundMe page to pay for a custom wheelchair tricycle to help Biggs recuperate, with the fundraiser having raised almost £3,300 – way over the initial goal of £100.

If all goes well, Higgs is hoping to eventually get back to participating in sports events with his 19-year old son, Sebastian.

He told CNN:

[The tricycle] will help me regain my fitness, then I can get back to life hopefully. I’d like to get back, do my cycling, and do one of those [obstacle course races] with my son.