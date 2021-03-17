Man With Autism Asks Future Employers To ‘Take A Chance On Me’ In Handwritten Open Letter

WJLA/LinkedIn

A man with autism has handwritten a letter to employers, pleading with them to ‘take a chance’ on employing him.

Ryan Lowry is set to graduate high school soon, but his approach to gaining graduate employment is a little different from his peers.

He has autism, and while he is aware that may put some people off from giving him a chance at a job, he wants employers to see the spectrum disorder in a different light.

Check it out here:

‘My name is Ryan Lowry, I am 19 years old, live in Leesburg, Virginia, and I have autism. I also have a unique sense of humour, am gifted at maths, really good with technology, and a really quick learner,’ he wrote in the heartfelt handwritten letter, which he posted on LinkedIn.

‘I am interested in a job in animation, or in IT. I realise that someone like you will have to take a chance on me, I don’t learn like typical people do. I would need a mentor to teach me, but I learn quickly, once you explain it, I get it.’

He added, ‘I promise that if you hire me and teach me, you’ll be glad that you did. I will show up every day, do what you tell me to do, and work really hard.’

Ryan, now 20, currently works in a coffee shop in his native Leesburg, Virginia, however, he’s on the lookout for something more permanent for when he finishes high school.

He had initially planned to type out a post on LinkedIn until his younger brother suggested he write it by hand; something that has garnered attention from not just employers, but people all over the world.

His dad, Rob Lowry, told CNN, ‘He was going to do it on his computer and his younger brother thought, Why don’t you write it?’

And, it worked! Ryan has received several job offers, including one from a company that offers three-year courses teaching people with autism about animation, called Exception Minds.

ABC7

After receiving thousands of supportive comments and connections, the soon-to-be graduate is now busy working on his portfolio in the hopes of securing a position very soon.

Ryan’s mum, Tracy, said, ‘I’m in awe and never thought this would happen over one written letter. I’m overwhelmed with joy for Ryan and for it opening a whole topic of conversation among employers to helping people other than Ryan.’

Here’s to hoping Ryan finds his perfect career path soon.