Man With One Leg Says Sex Is Better Than Ever Since Motorbike Accident

A man who lost one of his legs in a motorbike accident has said his sex life is better than ever.

The incident took place after James Marshall Ramsey had completed his military service in Afghanistan and Iraq, where he had worked as a sergeant.

Just one day after he returned to the US, the veteran was involved in a tragic motorbike accident, resulting in the loss of almost his entire right leg.

The 39-year-old adapted to the dramatic change and pushed on with his life. He fell in love with Instagram model girlfriend Heidi Lavon, and now uses a prosthetic leg.

The couple opened up about the intimacies of their relationship and Ramsey admitted while sex is ‘different’ with just one leg, their sex life has improved since his accident.

Ramsey said the positive changes came about as he became more comfortable with himself, saying:

How anyone’s sex life improves is just by accepting everything you got going on. It’s all about being real with yourself.

As for the logistics of their love-making, the veteran revealed his girlfriend is able to slot into the space his right leg would have taken up, allowing them to perform his favourite position, ‘sideways reverse’.

Though Ramsey seems to have adapted well to life with one leg, it hasn’t come easy. He has taken up more physical activities – aside from those involving Lavon – to tackle the more difficult parts of intimacy.

He explained:

Things that most people take for granted are challenges for me. The ability to quickly move or balance on a bed is trickier. But I’m actually more fitness-driven now then I ever was before I lost my leg. I’ve taken up all kinds of physical activities including yoga, and I just started Ju-jitsu. So having sex isn’t exactly difficult. It’s just different.

Still, in spite of the challenges Ramsey described himself as a ‘voracious’ lover and Lavon admitted she loves it when her partner takes control in the bedroom.

The Instagram model commented:

James is a very manly dude. And I become pretty submissive because of that. I prefer anything where he takes the lead.

Lavon is conscious of the fact Ramsey’s body is ‘sensitive’ when he’s not wearing his prosthetic leg, so she makes sure to be on ‘high alert’ whenever that’s the case, but she insists their sex lives have gone from strength to strength over time.

She continued:

Because we’ve been together for so long, when you’re with someone longer the more comfortable you are around them. Also you’re way less self-conscious.

James added he’s ‘not here to impress anyone’ – though he doesn’t seem to have any trouble impressing his other half!

