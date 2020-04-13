Manchester Couple Trick People Into Thinking They Had An 'Isolation Party' Ellie Morley/Simon Evans/Facebook

Millions of us are currently abiding by government guidance to stay inside, subsequently avoiding contact with our loved ones in a bid to save lives and protect our healthcare systems.

But while most of us follow the guidelines to a T, a small minority seem intent on flouting the rules and endangering lives, seemingly with no thought for the rest of us who are doing everything possible to stay indoors.

One couple in Manchester were aware of this fact and wanted to see what would happen if their friends thought they were ignoring the social distancing warnings, tricking them into believing they were throwing an ‘isolation party’.

Couple trick friends into thinking they're throwing isolation party Supplied

Ellie Morley, 32, and her partner, 33-year-old Simon Evans, from Eccles, have been isolating together ever since they stopped working. With both working in the hospitality industry, they haven’t left the house for three weeks and therefore wanted to find a ‘fun way to keep busy’.

Speaking to UNILAD, Ellie explained that while they’ve been ‘making the most of being at home’, it has started to become a tad ‘monotonous.’ So, they decided to look for a ‘creative way to pass the time’.

Enter: an extremely realistic-looking image of the two having a house party with a lot of guests, which – of course – had been given the full Photoshop treatment.

If you look closely you’ll see how they pulled it off:

photoshopped isolation party Ellie Morley/Simon Evans/Facebook

Of course they didn’t really have a dozen guests round to theirs in the midst of a public health emergency, they just used Photoshop to make it look like they did – editing several pictures of the couple together to make it look like they were different people.

Ellie explained how they came up with the concept together, thinking it would be ‘funny’ as it’s so ‘relevant’. She added: ‘We wanted to see how our friends would react if they thought we were having a party when we’re all supposed to be social distancing.’

She continued:

Simon has practised photography for a few years and thought it would be possible to use Photoshop to make it look realistic enough for it to seem like we were actually having a party when it was really just the two of us. We used a phone stacked on top of a pile of boxes to take the pictures. Unfortunately, being on lockdown we can’t access any other equipment at the moment, but we’ve always been the creative types so we improvised. Luckily our phones have decent enough cameras.

Couple trick friends into thinking they're throwing isolation party Supplied

All in all, it took around four hours to create the masterpiece – one to take all the photos and three to edit them together – with Ellie saying it only took so long because of all of the outfit changes and the ‘drinking [they] did in between’.

Because ‘it looked great’, the couple decided to share the image on social media to see how people would react and, when that proved popular, they shared it on LADbible and UNILAD‘s Facebook group Isolation Nation where it received a similar response. ‘My phone hasn’t stopped buzzing since,’ Ellie explained.

While the majority of people found it hilarious, commenting that they ‘had to look twice’ or questioning how they managed to pull it off, some people didn’t notice the picture was edited at first and became ‘quite upset’ – with one person even saying they ‘hope you all get sick’.

Ellie told UNILAD:

We’ve had everything from, ‘what part of social distancing don’t you get?’, and, ‘WTF doesn’t look very much like an isolation party’, but when [someone said] ‘I would ring the police if this was next to me’, I started replying to comments telling them to have another look.

couple trick people with isolation party Supplied

couple trick people isolation party Supplied

Despite a few negative comments, Ellie said she doesn’t mind as the intention of the photograph was to ‘make you look twice’, adding: ‘We wanted it to be a talking point, it makes you think.’

She added that it’s provided them with a ‘good laugh in a time when I think everyone really needs a bit of humour’, and they are happy to have shared the picture.