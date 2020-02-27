Manchester Dad Who Thought Storm Blew Away His Garden Path Realises It’s Been Stolen
British storms are renowned for destroying people’s gardens, but this guy thought that Storm Dennis had actually blown his garden path away.
Phil Roberts from Worsly, Manchester, was leaving his house yesterday morning, February 26, when he realised part of his 12ft garden path had disappeared.
After Manchester and the rest of the UK had taken a battering from Storm Dennis, his initial thought was that his garden path had – literally – vanished into thin air.
However, Phil, 31, soon realised that it wasn’t Storm Dennis that had nicked his slabs – it was thieves.
He said:
I initially thought, ‘Wow that storm was bad last night’, then I looked at my neighbours’ and realised no storm is strong enough to pull stone slabs out of the ground.
It was then I realised ‘Someone’s had me slabs’ – I was gobsmacked. I thought it was a bit of a joke when I first saw it.
I called the missus down and we were both in a bit of disbelief.
Phil and his partner Amy Thomas, 31, had gone to bed around 11.30pm the night before, and despite their bedroom being located at the front of the house, the couple didn’t hear anything.
Phil added:
There’s been a spate of these gardening incidents. A few people have had their stones and paving and a few garden items robbed.
I don’t know whether someone just thought, ‘Right shall we do the garden love?’ Like a Supermarket Sweep of people’s properties.
It was obviously a few people as one person can’t carry a slab that size on their own.
You couldn’t pull this off without somebody seeing – that’s the audacity of it, it’s madness.
Despite the fact it will cost Phil £60 per slab to replace, he’s taking it all in his stride and is just pleased he, his partner and five-year-old daughter weren’t harmed.
One person who was actually affected by Storm Dennis, however, was Storm Denniss.
Prior to the storm causing havoc across the UK, 24-year-old Storm Denniss was hit with several messages online asking him not to hit their area.
One person messaged him saying:
Alright mate, not being funny but if your [sic] planning on blowing sh*t around my town this week you better think twice! FFS Dennis think about it.
Fortunately Storm took all the messages with a pinch of salt, knowing most people were just having a laugh.
He said:
I found it hilarious when the storm was named after me and my family started making jokes about it.
The next day I started getting random messages from people I’ve never even heard of.
People are definitely messaging me in a light-hearted way, and I will get more because the storm has not even started yet.
The next storm predicted to hit the UK is Storm Ellen, however the exact dates when Ellen will arrive is yet to be confirmed.
