Manchester Teen Compared To Michael Jackson Says She Hasn’t Had Surgery To Look Like Him
A teen from Manchester has gone viral on Twitter after people couldn’t help but notice her resemblance to a particular late singer.
Lorun Elizabeth posted an innocent selfie to the app, and it wasn’t long before thousands of people compared her to Michael Jackson.
The 17-year-old shared the picture alongside the caption, ‘Blame It On The Boogie,’ which, of course, also happens to be the title of the hit Jackson 5 song.
The tweet received more than 110,000 likes and more than 29,000 retweets, with thousands of replies asking, ‘Michael, is that you?’
‘This comment thread was a thriller,’ one person joked, while another added: ‘Michael Jackson in heaven calling the police for identity theft…’
Fortunately, Lorun is able to see the funny side, and isn’t ashamed to admit she looks a lot like Michael Jackson in some of her photos.
‘My reaction to people saying this was always positive. I saw the funny side, I’m not one too ever be offended by something someone’s said online about me really,’ she said.
‘I think it’s quite clear that in that picture I look a lot like Michael Jackson. So, I guess people just ran with it and now I’m known as the Michael Jackson girl.’
She added:
So many people have been retweeting it with popular Michael Jackson lyrics, which I find hilarious.
Ones such as ‘I don’t have nothing to say so I’ma just beat it’, that one made me laugh.
I also have gotten so many nice comments in my Twitter DMs and Instagram DMs which was really nice.
The downside of her new-found online fame, however, has forced Lorun to deny having had plastic surgery to look like the late Thriller singer.
‘I had one incident where I was a bit angry where I was posted on a site called Reddit on a post made by ‘botched surgeries’ where they claimed I’d had surgery to look like him, which is not the case,’ she recalled. ‘This made me quite angry because some of the comments weren’t the best, I later got the post deleted.’
But, for the most part it’s all fun and games, and Lorun is amused by the entire thing.
‘All in all, the post to me is so funny and it still makes me laugh,’ she said. ‘I can’t believe it blew up in all honesty and got as far as American Twitter. It’s been so funny seeing my face everywhere. I can’t escape it!’
Spoken like a true smooth criminal.
