Man’s Bizarre Five-Inch Thumb Stuns The Internet

The internet is home to some very weird and wonderful things, but just when you think you’ve seen it all a guy unveils a five-inch thumb.

Pictures of the unusual anatomy are shocking enough but just to help you put the thumb in to perspective, it’s about the same length as a £10 note or an iPhone 8 screen.

The thumb could also be likened to the width of an A5 piece of paper, the height of a can of coke or the length of a Bic ballpoint pen.

If you’re still struggling to imagine what it would be like to live with such a long thumb, just check out this video:

The baffling appendage belongs to Tik Tok user Jacob Pina, a student from Westport, Massachusetts, who went viral after his followers noticed his thumb was wildly out of proportion with the rest of his fingers.

Pina, who has since been dubbed ‘Thumb Boy’, has now amassed almost 150k followers on the video-sharing app, with one of his videos achieving two million likes.

The student has no idea why his thumb is so long but he’s happy to embrace its individuality and share it with his followers.

In one video, he explained:

There is no reason it’s so big just an anomaly. When people see my thumb, they freak out and measure it next to their own thumb, I feel great about it. It’s always great to be different and embrace your own essence.

Pina has said he’s never lost a thumb war with his lengthy digit, which make sense. It would be incredibly difficult to get the upper hand – or thumb – when given a five-inch opponent. I don’t know why people are even trying.

It’s unclear whether both of Pina’s thumbs are five inches long – he only ever seems to show off his right hand. I can’t decide if it would be more or less surprising if his thumbs had a combined length of 10 inches but it would certainly be an interesting scene.

After the student went viral, internet users were quick to express their shock and comment on the positives and negatives of having hands like Pina’s.

One person pointed out he’d be great at hitchhiking, while another questioned whether he’d be able to use a controller.

A witty Facebook user commented:

Brings a new meaning to a ‘a big thumbs up’.

Pina’s thumb might have broken the internet this week but I’m sure something new will come along and steal the attention soon enough.

Who knows, there might be someone out there with a six-inch thumb just waiting for their time to shine.

