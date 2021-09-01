Man’s Dangerously Strong Water Gun Is Certainly Not Safe For Kids

u/Felix_CZE/Reddit

Footage has gone viral which shows a man firing a frighteningly powerful water gun which looks as though it absolutely should not fall into the hands of any kids.

The vid, shared on the r/nextf*ckinglevel subreddit community, shows the man projecting a dangerous strong blast from the plastic toy, with a force great enough to knock a series of fairly substantial looking toys flying from his patio.

Now, in the summers of my own childhood I came across quite a few mighty super soakers which could well leave you with a few nasty red marks. However, I have to say that I would have absolutely just turned and ran if I was faced with this thing, which really looks more suited to hosing down elephants than to an afternoon playing outside in the sun.

You can check it out for yourself below:

In the vid, the unknown man can be seen blasting a number of toys from his patio, one after the other, and it’s easy to see how the weapon could easily knock a fully-grown adult flying if used carelessly.

It would appear that the water gun in this vid is the formidable Spyra Two, a pretty serious looking toy that will set you back a cool $174.00 (£126.26).

The product has been heaped with five-star reviews, with one customer hailing it as ‘one of the best purchases I’ve made’, remarking it has exceeded all their expectations.

Another declared it ‘helps me keep the enemy wet’, remarking that ‘it beats the old super-soakers hands down, because it feels a lot more like a sci-fi weapon’.