Massachusetts 103-Year-Old Celebrates Beating Coronavirus By Chugging Beer

A 103-year-old great-great-grandmother celebrated beating coronavirus by downing an icy cold beer.

Jennie Stejna is described as having a ‘feisty’ spirit by her family. However, when the centenarian tested positive for the virus in her nursing home in Wilbraham, Massachusetts, three weeks ago, there were concerns this was a battle she might not win.

Fear not, for Jennie – who is also a Red Sox superfan – emerged victorious from her bout with COVID-19. And what better way is there to mark the occasion than with a beer?



Jennie was the first to test positive for the virus in her nursing home – there have since been 33 confirmed cases – and was quickly moved to a separate ward with a low grade fever. While she wasn’t entirely aware of the specific virus, Jennie knew she was really rather ill.

Her condition continued to worsen, to the point her family called to say what may have been their final goodbyes. As per Wicked Local, when her grandson-in-law Adam asked if she was ready to go to heaven, she replied: ‘Hell yes.’



However, by the time May 13 rolled around, Jennie had recovered from the virus. ‘This feisty old Polish grandmother of ours officially beat the coronavirus,’ Adam said. To celebrate the momentous day, staff gave her a bottle of Bud Light. ‘It’s the best one, it’s cold,’ she says in a video obtained by TMZ.

Jennie’s granddaughter Shelley Gunn, and her partner Adam, had recently moved from Seattle, Washington to Easton back in February. One of the first things they did was take their daughter Violet to visit Jennie at the Life Care Center, after telling her lots of stories about her grandmother.



Shelley said:

I wanted my daughter to have a memory of her. It was the first Saturday in March. The next day they stopped allowing visitors into the home. She always had that feisty fighting spirit. She didn’t give up… we’re truly very thankful.

Jennie, who has lived in western Massachusetts all of her life and is considered to be a ‘hardcore Boston sports fan’, has two children, three grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren. Her husband Teddy, whom she married in 1938, died in 1992 at the age of 82.



Across the state, there’s been more than 91,000 confirmed cases of the coronavirus, with 6,304 deaths at the time of writing.

Here’s to you Jennie – and the many more beers to come.