Matt Hancock Once Got Frostbite While Thinking He Was Breaking A World Record

Four of my fingers were solid; the frozen stumps rang out as I tapped them against my metal water can.

You don’t lose fingers to frostbite unless you thaw them out and refreeze them. So to save my fingers, the only option was to call in support and the next day a rescue plane was summoned.

While we waited, we made stumps of our ski-poles and played the most northerly game of cricket in history. I couldn’t hold the ball too well, so after scoring a couple of runs batting first, you can imagine my relief when I bowled my teammate for a duck.