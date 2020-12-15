Matthew McConaughey Doubles Down On ‘Illiberal Left’ And Cancel Culture Comments
Matthew McConaughey has reaffirmed his view that left-wing Hollywood stars’ mocking Republicans who refuse to accept that Joe Biden fairly won the election are hypocrites.
During his appearance on Good Morning Britain today, December 15, the Dallas Buyers Club actor called out the ‘illiberal left’ and expressed concerns about the future of freedom of speech.
‘You need liberals. What I don’t think we need is the illiberals and what I don’t think that some liberals see is that they’re often being cannibalised by the illiberals,’ he told Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid.
Also condemning ‘cancel culture’, he said:
There are extremes on both sides that I think are unfair, that I don’t think are the right place to be.
The extreme left and the extreme right completely illegitimise the other side. The liberal and the conservative side… or they exaggerate that side’s stance into an irrational state and that’s not fair when either side does that.
Where the waterline’s gonna land on this freedom of speech and what we allow and what we don’t on this cancel culture… is a very interesting place in society trying to figure out because we haven’t found the right spot.
In an appearance on Russel Brand’s podcast Under the Skin earlier this month, McConaughey said some of the same people in Hollywood mocking Republicans who dispute the election results were in a similar position in 2016 when Hillary Clinton lost the election to Trump.
‘I’m sure you saw it in our industry when Trump was voted in four years ago, they were in denial that was real. Some of them were in absolute denial,’ he told the comedian.
Additionally, he said the attitude of the ‘far-left’ further polarises both sides of the political spectrum.
‘There are a lot of people on that illiberal left that absolutely condescend, patronise and are arrogant toward the other 50%,’ he said.
Agreeing with McConaughey’s sentiment today, Morgan said he finds it particularly worrying when universities ‘become very trenchant in their illiberalism where they don’t allow speakers to come’.
‘I’m a liberal myself, I wrote the book as a liberal, but I follow people on Twitter whose views I don’t agree with. People on the right, conservatives, but I want to hear what they say and I want to see if I can reach a point of consensus, which rather like British politics has become so tribal now that consensus is getting buried in the mix,’ the host said.
McConaughey agreed, saying that as it stands, there is ‘no room for any consensus’.
‘You’ve got to have confrontation to have unity, I think we can all agree on that. That’s when the democracy works really well,’ he added.
