Matthew McConaughey Doubles Down On ‘Illiberal Left’ And Cancel Culture Comments

There are extremes on both sides that I think are unfair, that I don’t think are the right place to be.

The extreme left and the extreme right completely illegitimise the other side. The liberal and the conservative side… or they exaggerate that side’s stance into an irrational state and that’s not fair when either side does that.

Where the waterline’s gonna land on this freedom of speech and what we allow and what we don’t on this cancel culture… is a very interesting place in society trying to figure out because we haven’t found the right spot.