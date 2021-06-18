McDonald’s Employee Quits, Leaving ‘I Hate This Job’ Drive-Thru Sign

GreatApeDad/Twitter/PA Images

A McDonald’s employee who apparently couldn’t stand to continue their job for a second longer quit by leaving a pointed note on the restaurant’s drive-thru monitor.

The sign was spotted at a McDonald’s in Louisville, Kentucky on Sunday, June 13, by a customer who uses the Twitter handle @GreatApeDad, who decided to share the scene with the world by snapping a picture and uploading it to the social media site.

Although McDonald’s restaurants are staffed by more than one person at a time, the worker who wrote the sign evidently did not believe that service could continue in their absence as they explained the entire establishment had to shut down with their departure.

Announcing the news in their printed sign, the now-former employee got straight to the point as they wrote: ‘We are closed because I am quitting and I hate this job.’

The sign was apparently posted to a monitor that had not been working for many weeks, with another sign which appeared to apologise for the inconvenience visible under the quitting notice.

It’s unclear whether the broken monitor was the final straw for the worker, but either way, @GreatApeDad told Today Food he ‘personally thought it was funny’ and uploaded it to Twitter without ‘thinking much of anything about it.’

@GreatApeDad, who asked to be identified by his Twitter handle, didn’t reveal which McDonald’s the sign was located at, but explained that he’s a regular there since it’s close to his work.

Luckily, the McDonald’s was actually open again by the time the Twitter user came to pick up a meal for his wife, but none of the staff had realised that the sign was there telling customers otherwise. An employee told @GreatApeDad the sign had been written by the restaurant’s night manager, who had quit and closed early the night before.

Expressing his thoughts on the matter, @GreatApeDad commented:

I used to work in the service industry myself. I think that people are just frustrated, especially the working class people who are there in the front line… things that are in a boiling point where I can definitely see where someone on a Saturday night that doesn’t want to be working the drive-thru – wants to just call it quits.

The image of the sign has since gone viral, racking up more than 200,000 likes and 20,000 shares, with its success proving a ‘surprise’ to the Twitter user.