Menacing Mud-Covered Crocodile Among Winners Of GDT Nature Photographer Of The Year Competition
A stunning, startled-looking European hare, a dead forest cloaked in fog, and a menacing, mud-covered crocodile are all among the winners of a prestigious nature photography competition.
The German Society for Nature Photography has announced the winners of its annual members’ competition – the GDT Nature Photographer of the Year – and the entries are breathtaking.
Taking the top spot is Peter Lindel’s ‘A Hare’s Dream’, which features a rarely seen European hare and is described as ‘dreamy, curious, careful, anxious’.
In a statement, Lindel explained: ‘Once a common inhabitant of open country all over Germany, [the European Hare] has become a rare sight.’
Another highly rated entry is ‘New Life in a Dead Forest’, by Radomir Jakubowski, featuring vast areas of the Bavarian Forest in Southern Germany, which were destroyed by bark beetles.
In his incredible image, he captured the regeneration of some parts of the forest, which bagged him first place in the Plants and Fungi category.
Coming just behind Lindel’s European Hare in the Mammals category was Mohammad Murad’s ‘Glowing Fox’, which features an Arabian red fox against the backdrop of the lights of Kuwait City.
Axel Gomeringer’s ‘Yukon Gold Rush’ was also one of the favourites, taken at Tombstone Territorial Park in central Yukon, Canada.
Tombstone protects more than 2,100 square kilometres of wildlife, and this stunning photograph scooped fifth place in the Landscapes category.
Another highlight included ‘School of Mackerel’ by Henry Jager, which almost looks like a scene out of Finding Nemo.
His incredible picture, which was taken just off the coast of the Coco Islands in the Indian Ocean, came in third place in the Other Animals category.
Stephan Fürnrohr’s ‘The White Coastline’, featuring the meltwater lake in Greenland, was runner-up in the Nature Studio category.
‘Take Off’ by Flurin Leugger shows a flock of geese fleering from a coyote, winning the top prize in the Birds category.
Winning the top spot in this year’s Water category was ‘The Play of Water’ by Britta Strack, taken at the Hraunfossar waterfalls in Iceland.
Jens Cullmann’s ‘Danger in the Mud’ showing a sneaky, beady-eyed croc in a drying pool bagged the winner of the Other Animals category.
Incredible.
