Menacing Mud-Covered Crocodile Among Winners Of GDT Nature Photographer Of The Year Competition Jens Cullmann/GDT

A stunning, startled-looking European hare, a dead forest cloaked in fog, and a menacing, mud-covered crocodile are all among the winners of a prestigious nature photography competition.

Advert

The German Society for Nature Photography has announced the winners of its annual members’ competition – the GDT Nature Photographer of the Year – and the entries are breathtaking.

Taking the top spot is Peter Lindel’s ‘A Hare’s Dream’, which features a rarely seen European hare and is described as ‘dreamy, curious, careful, anxious’.

Menacing Mud-Covered Crocodile Among Winners Of Nature Photography Competition Peter Lindel/GDT

In a statement, Lindel explained: ‘Once a common inhabitant of open country all over Germany, [the European Hare] has become a rare sight.’

Advert

Another highly rated entry is ‘New Life in a Dead Forest’, by Radomir Jakubowski, featuring vast areas of the Bavarian Forest in Southern Germany, which were destroyed by bark beetles.

Menacing Mud-Covered Crocodile Among Winners Of Nature Photography Competition Radomir Jakubowski/GDT

In his incredible image, he captured the regeneration of some parts of the forest, which bagged him first place in the Plants and Fungi category.

Coming just behind Lindel’s European Hare in the Mammals category was Mohammad Murad’s ‘Glowing Fox’, which features an Arabian red fox against the backdrop of the lights of Kuwait City.

Menacing Mud-Covered Crocodile Among Winners Of Nature Photography Competition Mohammad Murad/GDT

Axel Gomeringer’s ‘Yukon Gold Rush’ was also one of the favourites, taken at Tombstone Territorial Park in central Yukon, Canada.

Tombstone protects more than 2,100 square kilometres of wildlife, and this stunning photograph scooped fifth place in the Landscapes category.

Menacing Mud-Covered Crocodile Among Winners Of Nature Photography Competition Axel Gomeringer/GDT

Advert

Another highlight included ‘School of Mackerel’ by Henry Jager, which almost looks like a scene out of Finding Nemo.

His incredible picture, which was taken just off the coast of the Coco Islands in the Indian Ocean, came in third place in the Other Animals category.

Menacing Mud-Covered Crocodile Among Winners Of Nature Photography Competition Henry Jager/GDT

Stephan Fürnrohr’s ‘The White Coastline’, featuring the meltwater lake in Greenland, was runner-up in the Nature Studio category.

Menacing Mud-Covered Crocodile Among Winners Of Nature Photography Competition Stephan Fürnrohr/GDT

‘Take Off’ by Flurin Leugger shows a flock of geese fleering from a coyote, winning the top prize in the Birds category.

Menacing Mud-Covered Crocodile Among Winners Of Nature Photography Competition Flurin Leugger/GDT

Winning the top spot in this year’s Water category was ‘The Play of Water’ by Britta Strack, taken at the Hraunfossar waterfalls in Iceland.

Menacing Mud-Covered Crocodile Among Winners Of Nature Photography Competition Britta Strack/GDT

Jens Cullmann’s ‘Danger in the Mud’ showing a sneaky, beady-eyed croc in a drying pool bagged the winner of the Other Animals category.

Menacing Mud-Covered Crocodile Among Winners Of Nature Photography Competition Jens Cullmann/GDT

Advert

Incredible.