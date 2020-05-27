Merseyside Dad Recreates Love Island Villa In Back Garden With Sauna And Hot Tub Supplied

With countries around the world adjusting to a new normal, there are certain things people will no doubt be missing.

Our families, for one. A quick bev in a beer garden with our mates, for another. And, of course, holidays. With thousands of trips abroad cancelled in an attempt to flatten the curve and stop the spread of the virus, many have come to terms with the fact they won’t be getting much sun this year.

One dad didn’t want his family to miss out on the experience though, and so decided to create a miniature Love Island in their back garden to ensure they could still have their own isolated holiday.

Derry Green, 37, came up with the idea when lockdown measures were first being implemented. Although he normally works in Spain, the 37-year-old couldn’t return, finding himself with more time on his hands after getting ‘stuck at home’.

As the situation ‘got worse’, Derry realised his family wouldn’t be able to go on holiday together as they usually do, and so he started work on his creation on April 1. ‘I am always building something, whether it be a tree house for the kids or working on the house,’ he told UNILAD.

The proud dad, from Rainford, Merseyside, said his efforts were actually supposed to start off ‘a lot smaller than [they] did’, but with the help of his five- and eight-year-old he was able to think on a bigger scale. ‘With the kids being off school and trying to find things to do, we decided to build something that we could create a holiday for ourselves,’ he explained.

He told UNILAD:

As [the] weeks turned into months it started to grow larger and more luxurious, to the point where it’s at now. It grew bigger and bigger until I had made a full glamping pod with hot tub, sauna, heated outdoor shower – a miniature Love Island!

Derry said he’s ‘always looking at different ideas and things [he] can do’ and isn’t one to ‘just sit around and watch Netflix’, adding: ‘I want to do something constructive with my free time.’

Spending around eight hours a day on the project, Derry finally finished this week. ‘It has been a lot of hard work, especially with certain things where you could do with two pairs of hands,’ he said.

And although his two children have been helping with ‘lots of it’, he said they’re ‘only little’, so he had to come up with certain ‘ingenious ways’ around things that he couldn’t have done on his own.

Ultimately, the hard work was ‘100% worth it’. His kids ‘absolutely love it’, to the point where he hasn’t slept in his own bed for around two weeks now because they just want to sleep in the glamping pod every night.

He continued:

Me and the kids are sleeping in there every night at the moment and they absolutely love it! Even to the point where we pack up the car like we’re actually going camping, drive to the end of the road, turn round and come back and pretend that we’ve arrived at our destination. The kids are amazed by it. They actually called it ‘the secret garden’ and see it as a place to play and have fun. The time spent over the past several weeks doing this with the kids has been some of the best weeks I’ve had in my entire life.

Not only do his family absolutely love it, but since posting pictures of his achievement on social media Derry said ‘everybody who has seen it has fallen in love’.

He’s described the online response as ‘unbelievable’, saying his phone hasn’t stopped – from messages asking him to build similar things for others, to requests from people asking if they can come and stay in his garden.

In fact, it proved so popular the 37-year-old decided to list the pod on Airbnb to see what would happen – and in just 24 hours he’s received 160 bookings and over 1,000 messages. Which, you’ve got to admit, is some going for what started out as a simple lockdown project.

What an impressive feat.