Merseyside Woman Uses Guy’s Butt Crack As Fake Cleavage To Prank Men Who Send ‘Creepy’ DMs

After dealing with so many rude and disgusting messages it has become obvious that the replies after being turned down and mocked all seem to follow the same formula. They call me a b*tch, wh*re, sl*t. All the things I am the exact opposite of as I’m turning them down. Go figure.

I personally just post on the page for the entertainment value it provides me. But if it helps to empower and give other ladies the confidence to not take crap from guys sending these disgusting messages then I am happy to have helped.

My husband absolutely hates that I receive these messages. It’s not due to him disagreeing with the overall message of what I do. He just asks why I don’t block them and thinks it is childish. But I believe if I did that, all they would do is move on to another poor unsuspecting woman.

I hope my no-nonsense approach rubs off on my followers, spreading the culture of not taking crap from guys who don’t want to respect women’s boundaries.