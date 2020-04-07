unilad
Mexicans And Canadians Describe The US In One Word

by : Emily Brown on : 07 Apr 2020 10:48
Mexicans And Canadians Describe The US In One Word

Mexicans and Canadians were asked to describe the United States in one word and let’s just say Donald Trump probably won’t be bragging about the results on Twitter. 

If you asked me to say the first word that comes to mind when I think about the US, I’d probably say something like ‘burgers’ or ‘milkshakes’.

I associate the country with huge portions of food that my body would hate me for eating, but that obviously just highlights my poor ability to focus on the bigger, more serious things the US is known for.

American flagAmerican flagPixabay

Not everyone is so swayed by their inner-foodie, as a study conducted by the Pew Research Center found respondents were more likely to zero in on things like politics, economics and general behaviours.

The survey was conducted in person in Mexico with 1,028 participants, and on the phone in Canada with 1,004 participants in Spring 2019, with Pew Research Center detailing its findings this week.

Participants were asked for the first word that comes to mind when thinking about the United States, and for the majority of Canadians the answer was ‘Trump‘.

Trump Mocks Greta Thunberg With Sarcastic Tweet After UN Climate Summit SpeechTrump Mocks Greta Thunberg With Sarcastic Tweet After UN Climate Summit SpeechPA Images

Respondents from Canada also largely settled on range of negative descriptors, with ‘chaos’, ‘confused’ and ‘bully’ all making the top five most frequent responses, with ‘president’ in second place.

Mexican participants were more likely to cite words related to economics, with ‘money’ and ‘work’ being the most common responses, respectively.

While 18% of Canadians responded with ‘Trump’ or ‘president’, only 6% of Mexicans did the same. Mexicans also responded with negative descriptors, with ‘discrimination’, ‘racism’ and ‘injustice’ all cited numerous times.

‘Trump’, ‘president’ and ‘good’ were the only words with 10 or more mentions by both Canadian and Mexican respondents.

Donald Trump Finally Admits He Does Look OrangeDonald Trump Finally Admits He Does Look OrangePA Images
Other common responses from Canadians included ‘disappointing’, ‘divided’, ‘arrogant’ and ‘disorganised’, while participants from Mexico cited words such as ‘migration’, ‘wall’ and ‘opportunity’.

The study found that overall, both Canadians and Mexicans use mostly negative or neutral words to describe the US, with 89% of Canadian responses and 71% of Mexican responses classed as negative or neutral. Only a small portion, 6% for Canada and 11% for Mexico, mentioned a positive word.

Mexicans and Canadians use mostly negative or neutral words to describe the USMexicans and Canadians use mostly negative or neutral words to describe the USPew Research Center

In both countries, confidence in Trump and feelings toward the US were related to the sentiment of words chosen, as the Pew Research Center explains those with no confidence in Trump were at least twice as likely to use a negative word to describe the US.

Similarly, those with an unfavourable view of the US in general were at least twice as likely to use a negative word to describe the country compared to those with a favourable view.

The findings provide an interesting insight as to how Canadians and Mexicans feel about their American neighbour, though the majority of the responses certainly don’t incite much confidence.

