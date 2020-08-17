Mia Khalifa Auctions Off Her Famous Glasses For $100,000
In a bid to raise money for her hometown of Beirut, Mia Khalifa has auctioned off her famous glasses for a whopping $100,000.
The money will be donated to the Lebanese Red Cross following the devastating explosion that shook Beirut on August 4. The incident happened as result of the detonation of 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate that had been stored for six years without safety measures at Beirut’s port. The explosion killed more than 135 people, injured thousands, and left countless people homeless.
The media personality and sports commentator announced the sale of her famous glasses earlier this month, telling fans the proceeds would be going to the charity following ‘their tireless efforts in Beirut.’
Explaining her decision to sell the glasses, she wrote on social media:
I’m just trying to get creative, there’s always more that can be done and this felt like a cheeky way to raise funds and make sure the conversation and attention doesn’t diverge from this crisis.
After ten days on sale, Khalifa took to Instagram today, August 17, to share news that the money she’s raised has totalled up to $104,000 (£79,292), and said she ‘only cried 10,450 times’ at people’s generosity. While the majority of the money came from the sale of the 27-year-old’s glasses, some has come from donations via her Twitch channel as well.
She wrote:
I only cried 10,450 times… You guys raised over $104,000 for the @lebaneseredcross today. Between the eBay glasses auction and the twitch stream, the impact you guys made today is tangible.
[…] I love y’all so much, but please don’t stop spreading awareness and raising funds for Lebanese NGO’s. The work is farrrrr from finished, but this was an incredible start.
The $100,000 for Mia’s glasses comes after the bidding ended yesterday morning, August 16, with 193 bids being made. Considering the starting price was ¢99, that’s pretty impressive.
The more money that was being bid, the more Khalifa threw into the mix. Along with her glasses, she was giving away a polaroid of her wearing them one last time, a used razor blade, a used loofa and even her retainer.
Along with many others, Khalifa has been very vocal on social media about the explosion and the Lebanese government’s handling of it. Following political protests, the country’s government officially resigned last week, August 10.
