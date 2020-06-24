Mia Khalifa Speaks Out About Traumatising Three Months In The Porn Industry @miakhalifa/Instagram

After sharing a video on TikTok alluding to the trauma and painful memories she has, Mia Khalifa has further spoken out about her experience working in the adult industry.

In the video, Mia can be seen standing around her apartment in a dressing gown, staring off into the middle distance with a blank expression on her face, while upbeat music plays and lights flash around her.

The overlaid text reads: ‘That hourly dissociative attack from remembering hundreds of millions of people’s only impression of you is solely based on the lowest, most toxic, most uncharacteristic 3 months of your life when you were 21.’

You can watch it here:

In the days since sharing the TikTok, a number of people have criticised 27-year-old Mia for speaking out against the industry. While many have supported her and shared their own experiences, others have suggested she ‘whines’ about the industry, that she’s against sex work, and that she’s trying to paint the industry with a ‘bad light’.

Kendra Sunderland, who also works in the adult industry, wrote on Twitter:

How the f*ck does @miakhalifa trend every time she whines about porn… girl if ur that upset about it close down ur porn sites, have your content removed, change ur name. Stop trying to paint a bad light on the industry cause for some goddamn reason the world only listens to you [sic]

Another wrote: ‘I’d rather live in a society with porn performers and other sex workers treated as honorable and normal people than the one we have now, which takes advantage of them and trashes them.’

To which Mia replied: ‘I’m not against sex work. I’m against the way the sex workers are treated, especially the young ones who want their lives back years down the line.’

Mia also replied to Sunderland, writing:

I’m not sure who’s more naive: Me for signing my life away to exploiters, or you for thinking I own any of the rights to the content? I have zero control over it and have been fighting for years to figure out a way to get it taken down.

Mia also responded to a radio show’s tweet, which has said their interview with her ‘didn’t go so well’ and they were disappointed by their encounter with her.

She replied:

I have a lot of unpacked trauma revolving around my shame. And when I went on your show I felt everything I’ve worked for to try and be taken seriously in sports threatened, and my fight or flight said “def don’t be mellow. Anything but mellow. GO!” I’m sorry.

A number of people have now spoken out in support of Mia, as one person put it:

imagine being a household name in the porn industry bc of how big your videos were in the matter of the THREE months you did porn. can you imagine how much revenue pornhub made off of mia only to give her 12k. 12k… 3 months & a lifetime of regret. mia khalifa deserves better!!

Speaking to Hero Magazine in a recent interview, Mia said: ‘I want people to know that I’m much more than who I used to be, for a few months of my life. [By doing porn], unfortunately I shot myself in the foot, and I’m never going to be able to have a career that’s not in the public eye.’

Mia was at one point the most viewed performer on Pornhub’s website. After retiring from the adult industry in early 2015, she has since gone on to work as a sports commentator and social media personality.