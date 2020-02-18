Miami Model Who Says Swinging Made Her Marriage Stronger Reveals Craziest Request She’s Had
An Instagram model has revealed what it’s like to be a wife in an open relationship, as well as some of the craziest requests she’s had on OnlyFans.
Patrycia Kayy, from Miami, makes a living via the adults-only subscription site OnlyFans, and describes her aesthetic as ‘the girl next door’.
She charges up to $200 per picture and, despite being open to having one night stands with people, won’t go on dates with them because she’s married.
Patrycia uses Instagram, where she has 335,000 followers, co-ordinate swinging missions by ‘sliding into hot guys’ DMs’.
Both Patrycia and her husband say they benefit from their open sexual relationship, where they enjoy other people’s company in the bedroom as well as being watched or watching others.
Patrycia said:
The both of us are very visual, so I guess we’re a match made in heaven – he was actually the only who introduced me to the lifestyle and it has been very liberating!
Just experiencing these adventures with my husband, having fun, and just being a better couple overall.
In regards to Patrycia’s OnlyFan’s page, she says most of the guys on there are ‘sweet’ to her, though she’s also received some rather odd requests – such as walking on them in dirty shoes.
Patrycia added:
The craziest request I’ve gotten from a fan was to beat them up for fun, then walk on them with my dirty shoes.
Honestly, I have never gone through with anything too crazy just because I’m worried about my safety.
But that said, I have done a couple of public flashing requests so I guess you can call that crazy!
Since Patrycia and her husband caught the swinging bug, they typically have one or two encounters a month – sometimes more if they have the chance.
The 23-year-old added her and her husband have come across some famous faces in the swinging community too, though she’s not going to name names.
As Patrycia said:
I never thought I’d meet so many celebrities and athletes. It’s crazy how, in the tabloids, you’d never guess they’re swingers.
And for anybody wondering how the inevitable jealousy between a married couple on the scene plays out, Patrycia said it’s all about communication and respect.
She added, once you have those two things, it makes ‘everything easier’ as you can be completely open with one another.
Open relationships aren’t for everyone of course, but each to their own.
If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]
Topics: Life, Instagram, Marriage, miami, OnlyFans, Open relationship, Sex, Swingers, Swinging community