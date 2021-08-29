Michael Gove Stuns The Nation After Being Seen Raving In A Club

@politics.forall/Instagram/@docrussjackson/Twitter

Michael Gove left club-goers stunned as he apparently rocked up to an Aberdeen club solo to rave the night away.

Yes, you read that right, senior Tory MP Michael Gove has been caught on a sneaky night out at Bohemia in the upstairs of O’Neill’s pub, getting there in the early hours of the morning to throw some interesting shapes on the dancefloor.

The MP for Surrey Heath has subsequently become an internet sensation after being recorded while in the smoky club, bopping along to the pounding music.

The 54-year-old, while shocking other rave-attendees, proved that age is just a number, as he can be seen in the video waving his hands around energetically.

He bounces along to the beat, even going so wild as to throw his hands up in the air at one stage.

Before he went to the club, Gove is reported as having attended the pub which lies below it, called O’Neill’s. Emma Lament, a singer who had been playing at the pub that night told the Daily Record she ‘couldn’t believe what she was seeing’.

Lament noted how ‘merry’ the MP was when he ‘rocked up’ just before the pub closed. She went on to claim that she was ‘almost sure’ Gove had turned up to his night out solo.

She said:

I heard people saying, ‘he’s a Tory MP’ others asked ‘who’s Michael Gove?’ and were Googling him. Soon people went up for photos. The Tories aren’t too popular in Scotland but people were generally quite nice to him. It’s fair to say he’d had a good few shandies when he arrived at O’Neill’s.

After last orders were announced, Gove was reportedly urged upstairs by fellow pub-goers. Lament said the MP was still at the club when she left at 2.30am (GMT).

According to Lament, Gove ‘really was enjoying himself’. She said how she didn’t think he left the dancefloor the ‘whole time’ she was there.

She noted how, despite Gove being bought drinks, others were joking that he should be getting in the rounds ‘after he racked up £100,000 in expenses last year’. Lament also said rumours went round that the MP didn’t even have to pay to get into the club.

‘This was the last thing I expected to see on a Saturday night in Aberdeen,’ she said. She concluded that all jokes (and politics) aside, it was good to see him ‘backing a night venue in a small city like Aberdeen’.

Lament even invited Gove back for her next singing gig at O’Neill’s on Saturday, September 4. She noted, however, that it appears ‘raves are more his thing’.

Pipe, the host of the evening, took to Facebook to share a statement after the night:

Thanks to all the amazing people, and Michael Gove, who made it out for the first Pipe last night, we had a great time going in for 4 hours straight. Defiantly blew some cobwebs away.

Gove may be feeling worse for wear this morning, but as of last night, he now has legendary status in the eyes of ravers in Aberdeen.