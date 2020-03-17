Michelle Obama Responds To Young Girl Calling Herself ‘Ugly’
A four-year-old girl has been inundated with messages of love and support, including a very special message from Michelle Obama, after a video of the young girl calling herself ugly went viral.
In a video posted to Twitter, four-year-old Ariyonna can be seen shouting ‘I’m so ugly,’ before bursting into tears while having her hair braided by hairstylist Sharbria.
‘Don’t say that,’ Shabria, who goes by Lil Wave Daddy on social media, tells her, ‘you are so pretty’.
Check it out here:
After the heartbreaking clip was shared online, it was flooded with messages telling the little girl just how beautiful she is.
Ariyonna even received messages from actresses Viola Davis and Jada Pinkett Smith, and former FLOTUS Michelle Obama.
Sharing the heartbreaking video on her Instagram, Michelle wrote:
Ariyonna, you are gorgeous. In a world that sometimes tries to say otherwise, I want to tell you — and every other beautiful, intelligent, brave black girl — just how precious you are.
Her sentiment was echoed by Viola Davis, who said, ‘THIS is the motivating factor for Black women to leave a legacy. From a sista who looks a lot like you… you were born worthy, therefore you were born beautiful [sic]’.
Jada Pinkett Smith also spoke about how the video brought a tear to her eye, before giving a shout out to the four-year-old.
‘Kudos to this beautiful woman for loving on this beautiful child!’ she wrote on Instagram. We gotta love on each other! This made my heart sing.’
Fortunately, the positive comments and love seemed to have a positive impact on Aryionna, after a second video was posted, in which she said, ‘I’m black and beautiful. Thank you, everyone’, before blowing a kiss into the camera.
Sharing the heartwarming clip to Instagram, Lil Wave Daddy said:
The Queen has risen.
I gave her a quote to recite and now she won’t stop saying ‘I’m black and beautiful’.
Devil, you won’t steal this baby joy! Thank you to everyone who sent kind words to Ariyonna.
Today she’s more confident and vibrant like any other day, but just more of it.
God is definitely moving in this place. Pray for your kids even if they’re not yours. Pray for ‘em anyway.
Of course, it goes without saying that Ariyonna is beautiful, but it just goes to show how far a few kind words can go. There’s a lesson to be learned for all of us.
If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]
Topics: Life, Ariyonna, Jada Pinkett Smith, Michelle Obama, Twitter, Viola Davis