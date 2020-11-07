Michigan Couple Finally Welcome Daughter After Having 14 Boys In A Row PA/14 Outdoorsmen/Facebook

A couple from Michigan has finally welcomed a daughter after having had 14 sons in a row.

Kateri and Jay Schwandt welcomed baby Maggie Jayne to the world on Thursday, November 5. She is the very first sister to brothers Tyler, Zach, Drew, Brandon, Tommy, Vinny, Calvan, Gabe, Wesley, Charlie, Luke, Tucker, Francisco and Finley.

The prodigious Schwandt family are the subject of TV show 14 Outdoorsmen, which follows their adventures in outdoorsy activities such as hunting, fishing and camping.

As if 2020 couldn’t any crazier! We are blessed to welcome and announce the birth of our little SISTER, Maggie Jayne. Her and mom are doing well and we couldn’t be more excited!

Maggie Jayne was born at Mercy Health Saint Mary’s Hospital in Grand Rapids weighting 7 pounds, 8 ounces (3.4 kilograms).

Proud father Jay told the Detroit Free Press:

We are overjoyed and beyond excited to add Maggie Jayne to our family. This year has been memorable in so many ways, for so many reasons, but Maggie is the greatest gift we could ever imagine.

Kateri and Jay Schwandt, both 45, began dating as high school freshmen and tied the knot in 1993. They already had three sons before graduating college.

Their adult son Tyler, 28, has confessed he doesn’t think there are any items of pink clothing in his parents’ household, remarking to the Detroit Free Press:

My parents were finally blessed with the little girl they never thought they’d end up having. It’s been about 12 hours since my dad told us, and I still haven’t quite wrapped my mind around it.

Many congratulations to Kateri and Jay Schwandt on the birth of their little girl!