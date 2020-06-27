Michigan Man Wins $4 Million Lottery Jackpot For Second Time Michigan Lottery Connect

For most of us, winning the lottery is a once-in-a-lifetime dream. It’s something we talk about with our mates, sure, but never something we actually believe will happen to us.

So you can imagine the shock one Michigan man received when he realised he’d won the $4 million jackpot not once but twice – all in the space of just three years.

Mark Clark, of South Rockwood, appears to be the luckiest man in the world after winning the same prize twice on a Michigan Lottery instant game, first in 2017 while playing the Lottery’s Millionaire’s Club instant game, and again this month playing $150,000,000 Payout.

Money dollar bills Pexels

His lucky streak started three years ago when he was delivering fuel to a gas station in Hudson, Michigan. While there, the 50-year-old bought an instant game lottery ticket and scratched off the bar code.

The ticket said to take it to the clerk, and so he did. ‘As we were talking, he scratched the rest of the ticket and then looked at me with a shocked look on his face and said: “Mark, you just won $4 million”,’ he said at the time.

After initially celebrating with the owner of the store, Clark took his truck back to work before going to his parent’s house to share the good news. Shortly afterwards, he retired from his job and has since ‘spent a lot of time fishing’.

man wins 4 million on lottery twice Michigan Lottery Connect

Fast forward to last week, when Clark again bought an instant lottery ticket and again found out he’d won the massive prize. This time, he scratched the ticket off in the store with a coin his dad gave him around 10 years ago.

‘We lost him about a year ago after some health struggles, and I can’t help but think maybe that lucky coin helped me win this,’ he told Michigan Lottery.

He continued:

You don’t think you’ll win millions once, and you definitely never think it would happen twice. It’s hard to put into words exactly what I am feeling. I’ve had a lot of ups and a lot of downs in my life, but everything is pretty amazing right now.

Both times, Clark chose to accept his prize as a one-time lump sum payment of about $2.5 million rather than receive annuity payments for the full amount.

man wins 4 million twice on lottery Michigan Lottery Connect

So what does he plan to do now he’s become a millionaire twice? Clark intends to go back to his old life of retirement and fishing, stating: ‘My dad and I always used to fish together and have great memories of that, so this will help me keep fishing and enjoying time with my son and family.’

Now if you’ll just excuse me, all of this talk about winning the lottery has made me want to go out and buy a few tickets.