Michigan Woman Glues Her Eyes Shut After Confusing Nail Glue For Eye Drops

A Michigan woman found herself in danger of permanently damaging her vision as she sleepily went to remove her contact lenses and mistook her nail glue for eye drops.

The dangers of using glue for anything other than its intended purposes became clear with the Gorilla Glue debacle earlier this year, but Yacedrah Williams experienced it firsthand following the incident, which took place in Michigan last Thursday, April 15.

After falling asleep with her contact lenses in, Williams woke up at about 1.00am and went to her bag to find her eye drops before taking them out. As she was still groggy from waking up, Williams didn’t realise that her bag contained a bottle of nail glue as well as the eye drops, and that both were very similar in size.

Williams tipped her head back to put the substance into her eyes, but only realised when a droplet was about to fall that the bottle was the wrong colour, WXYZ-TV reports. It was too late to correct her mistake, and after wiping her eye in an attempt to remove the glue Williams realised her eyelid was sealed shut.

She shouted to her husband Derrick, who recalled: ‘She went into a panic. I tried to keep her from panicking but then I said, ‘Derrick, this is in her eye not yours.’

Derrick called 911 while Williams splashed water into her eye to try and remove the glue – a move doctors praised her for.

WXYZ-TV Detroit

Dr. George Williams, with Beaumont Health, explained: ‘If you ever get anything in your eye, the immediate thing to do is try and flush your eye out. Just either hold your head under a faucet, get a bottle of water, hold your eye open and just flood your eye. You’ll make a mess but you may save your vision.’

Williams was rushed to hospital where doctors were able to open her eye and remove her contact lens, though she lost her eyelashes in the process.

As the glue went into Williams’ eye before she’d had chance to take out her contact lens, doctors suggested she’d had a lucky escape.

WXYZ-TV Detroit

Williams said: ‘They said that contact saved my vision. They kept saying you’ll probably lose your lashes, which I did, because they had to pull on it and flip the top of my lid.’

Having learned from her mistake, Williams has said she will make sure not to keep her eye drops and nail glue alongside each other again in the future.

